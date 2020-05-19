mindbodygreen

Close banner
Recipes

Kick Your Snack Game Up A Notch With This Spicy Kale & Brazil Nut Dip

Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has bachelor's degrees in journalism and english literature from Boston University.
Green Veggie Dip with Fresh Cold Vegetables

Image by Cameron Whitman / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
May 19, 2020 — 0:31 AM

Months of staying at home may have you in a bit of a snacking conundrum. While there's plenty of amazing (and healthy) snack options, it can be easy to get sick of the same bites. Enter this spicy, nutrient-dense kale and brazil nut dip.

From Heather Dubow and Terry Dubrow, M.D., FACS, authors of the successful book The Dubrow Diet (which launched a diet trend of its own last year) comes this recipe. If you're wondering why the authors’ names sound familiar, perhaps outside the world of diets, Heather is known for her time on Real Housewives of Orange County, and Terry is one of the featured plastic surgeons on the reality series Botched.

In March the couple released their sophomore diet guide, The Dubrow Keto Fusion Diet, which combines the popular ketogenic diet rules with their original diet protocol. The book includes helpful recipes for inspiration, including this perfect snack recipe. Whip this dip up and pair alongside some veggie sticks or slather it on a wrap for a flavorful punch. Whatever you do with it, we're sure it won't disappoint.

Spicy Kale & Brazil Nut Dip

Serves 5

Article continues below

Ingredients

  • 1 bunch Tuscan kale, stems and midribs removed
  • 3/4 cup Keto-friendly bone broth
  • 2 jalapeños, seeded
  • 2 teaspoons minced shallot
  • 1 cup Brazil nuts, toasted
  • 1/4 cup fresh cilantro
  • 1/2 cup avocado oil mayonnaise
  • 3/4 teaspoon La Baleine Kosher Sea Salt

Method

  1. In a medium saucepan, combine the kale and bone broth. Heat over medium-high heat, cover, and simmer until the kale is tender, about 4 minutes. Drain the kale and transfer it to a food processor.
  2. Add the jalapeños, shallot, nuts, cilantro, mayonnaise, and salt. Puree until smooth. Serve chilled or at room temperature.
Excerpted from the book THE DUBROW KETO FUSION DIET by Heather and Terry Dubrow. Copyright © 2020 by Heather and Terry Dubrow. From William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Reprinted by permission.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has bachelor's degrees in journalism and english literature from Boston University, and she has previously written for...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

The Healthiest Types Of Cheese You Can Buy, According To A Dietitian

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The Healthiest Types Of Cheese You Can Buy, According To A Dietitian
Recipes

You Can Make Homemade Waffles Without An Iron With This Trick

Eliza Sullivan
You Can Make Homemade Waffles Without An Iron With This Trick
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Recovery

4 Alignment Corrections That'll Help With Laptop-Induced Aches & Pains

Ann Barter, D.C.
4 Alignment Corrections That'll Help With Laptop-Induced Aches & Pains
Mental Health

5 Mental Health Challenges We'll Face Post-COVID & How To Address Them

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
5 Mental Health Challenges We'll Face Post-COVID & How To Address Them
Integrative Health

How To Get Vitamin D If You're Stuck Inside Because Of COVID-19

Emma Loewe
How To Get Vitamin D If You're Stuck Inside Because Of COVID-19
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Personal Growth

Dream Interpretation 101: How To Get To Know Your Unique "Dream Language"

Sarah Regan
Dream Interpretation 101: How To Get To Know Your Unique "Dream Language"
Beauty

Oatmeal Baths Are The Key To Soft Skin: 5 Steps To Create Your Own Soak

Jamie Schneider
Oatmeal Baths Are The Key To Soft Skin: 5 Steps To Create Your Own Soak
Integrative Health

Can't Breathe In Your Mask? Here Are 4 Tips To Strengthen Your Lungs

Abby Moore
Can't Breathe In Your Mask? Here Are 4 Tips To Strengthen Your Lungs
Motivation

Turn Your Home Into A Functional Gym With These Pieces Of Workout Gear

Kristine Thomason
Turn Your Home Into A Functional Gym With These Pieces Of Workout Gear
Spirituality

24 Powerful Quotes & Affirmations To Add To Your Vision Board

Sarah Regan
24 Powerful Quotes & Affirmations To Add To Your Vision Board
Integrative Health

Here Is The One Mistake Everyone Makes When Buying Collagen Powder

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
Here Is The One Mistake Everyone Makes When Buying Collagen Powder
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/spicy-kale-and-brazil-nut-dip-to-up-your-snack-game

Your article and new folder have been saved!