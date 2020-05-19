Kick Your Snack Game Up A Notch With This Spicy Kale & Brazil Nut Dip

Months of staying at home may have you in a bit of a snacking conundrum. While there's plenty of amazing (and healthy) snack options, it can be easy to get sick of the same bites. Enter this spicy, nutrient-dense kale and brazil nut dip.

From Heather Dubow and Terry Dubrow, M.D., FACS, authors of the successful book The Dubrow Diet (which launched a diet trend of its own last year) comes this recipe. If you're wondering why the authors’ names sound familiar, perhaps outside the world of diets, Heather is known for her time on Real Housewives of Orange County, and Terry is one of the featured plastic surgeons on the reality series Botched.

In March the couple released their sophomore diet guide, The Dubrow Keto Fusion Diet, which combines the popular ketogenic diet rules with their original diet protocol. The book includes helpful recipes for inspiration, including this perfect snack recipe. Whip this dip up and pair alongside some veggie sticks or slather it on a wrap for a flavorful punch. Whatever you do with it, we're sure it won't disappoint.