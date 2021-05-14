Considering an estimated 20 million Americans have some form of thyroid disease, optimizing thyroid health is top of mind for many. Your thyroid affects so many bodily processes, after all, and dysfunction can lead to a slew of unfavorable symptoms, including fatigue, weight gain, hair loss, brain fog, and much, much more.

And while thyroid dysfunction is attached to genetic factors, “the biggest thing that trumps everything is lifestyle,” says board-certified endocrinologist Brittany Henderson, M.D. Meaning, it is often possible to optimize thyroid health and alleviate some symptoms through your diet.

“The overall theme, here, is to identify [and avoid] foods that are inflammatory to your own immune system,” Henderson continues on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. It differs for everyone (some people can’t tolerate nightshades; others find them just fine) and it’s all about discovering what works for your body.

However, there are a few foods and nutrients with known anti-inflammatory properties that can benefit thyroid health. Below, Henderson lists her favorites.