In terms of what gets removed during processing, fiber is of the most noteworthy nutrients to mention. Says Lustig: “Fiber is the primary food for [your] intestinal bacteria. The problem is, we've taken fiber out of food very specifically for shelf-life.”

For example, when you eat a whole grain, it has a husk on the outside, while the starch lives on the inside. When you swallow that grain, your intestines have to “shear off all that fiber” before you can digest the starch. “[This] means that the absorption of that starch will be very delayed. And that's a good thing, because that means that your glucose level doesn't go up so fast, and your insulin level stays low.”

But when you have processed grains—white breads, cereals, and the like—the refining process removes that outer coat from the starch, which lowers the fiber content and makes your body absorb it much faster (which can then lead to blood sugar spike and crashes). In fact, one study on whole grains found that their benefits were diluted when heavily processed and stripped of their fiber.

“It has a label [likely] because the fiber has been removed,” adds Lustig. “Stuff in the produce section of the store, they don't have food labels. The reason is because nothing has been done to them. There's only a label if something has been done to it.”