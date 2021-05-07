This Underrated Superfood Helps Support Thyroid & Immune Health

These seeds (or castañas in Spanish) come almost solely from lowland rainforests in South America, where Brazil nut trees grow abundantly wild and live for hundreds of years.

Comparable in size to a coconut (weighing up to 6 pounds), the Brazil nut tree's fruit contains around 10 to 25 angular seeds, arranged like citrus segments within a larger pod.

Because the trees are so tall to climb (these majestic species can rise as tall as 197 feet), nuts can only be gathered during the rainy season when mature fruits fall toward the ground (helmets on!).