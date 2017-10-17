Your thyroid gland sits at the base of your neck and is responsible for producing and releasing the hormones triiodothyronine (T3) and thyroxine (T4). These chemical messengers are intimately involved in regulating your metabolism, weight, energy levels, mood, and hair. Thyroid hormones also influence many other hormones in your body including the stress hormones cortisol and adrenaline, which are manufactured and released by your adrenal glands, and those produced by your ovaries, estrogen and progesterone. In other words, your thyroid is important!

According to the American Thyroid Association (ATA), one in eight women will develop a thyroid disorder at some time in her life. To help heal and balance your thyroid, it helps to include certain nutrients in your regular diet, including selenium, magnesium, and iodine. It’s also important to avoid inflammatory foods and to boost antioxidants.

The following mix is one of my favorites, both for its convenience and thyroid boosting abilities (and, of course, it’s delicious). Altogether, this recipe is jam-packed with thyroid health—and also helps to balance your other hormones. Let’s break down the six super-thyroid benefits in this recipe: