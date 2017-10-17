mindbodygreen

The One Snack You Should Eat Daily For Thyroid Health (According To A Hormone Doctor)

Taz Bhatia, M.D.
Dr. Taz Bhatia is a board-certified physician, specializing in integrative and emergency medicine, pediatrics and prevention, with expertise in women’s health, weight-loss, hormone balance and nutrition. She attended Emory University, the University of Georgia and the Medical College of Georgia.

Your thyroid gland sits at the base of your neck and is responsible for producing and releasing the hormones triiodothyronine (T3) and thyroxine (T4). These chemical messengers are intimately involved in regulating your metabolism, weight, energy levels, mood, and hair. Thyroid hormones also influence many other hormones in your body including the stress hormones cortisol and adrenaline, which are manufactured and released by your adrenal glands, and those produced by your ovaries, estrogen and progesterone. In other words, your thyroid is important!

According to the American Thyroid Association (ATA), one in eight women will develop a thyroid disorder at some time in her life. To help heal and balance your thyroid, it helps to include certain nutrients in your regular diet, including selenium, magnesium, and iodine. It’s also important to avoid inflammatory foods and to boost antioxidants.

The following mix is one of my favorites, both for its convenience and thyroid boosting abilities (and, of course, it’s delicious). Altogether, this recipe is jam-packed with thyroid health—and also helps to balance your other hormones. Let’s break down the six super-thyroid benefits in this recipe:

  • Brazil nuts are rich in selenium, a nutrient that protects your thyroid gland from oxidative damage.
  • Iodine found in iodized or pink salt is an element that is needed for the production of both hormones T3 and T4.
  • Almonds are rich in magnesium, which is a super micronutrient that is a key cofactor in hormone regulation and stress reduction.
  • The recipe is gluten- and sugar-free, avoiding two of the major inflammatory foods that can cause hormone imbalances.
  • Honey is a natural anti-inflammatory food, good for promoting hormonal balance and function.
  • Dark chocolate provides antioxidants that can help prevent tissue damage to your thyroid.
Thyroid Trail Mix

Who doesn’t love trail mix? This mix is one of many thyroid-supporting recipes you’ll find in my book Super Woman Rx. This trail mix is packed with selenium and iodine to support your thyroid. Plus, this recipe makes eight servings, so you can mix up a batch and have it on hand for a daily snack all week—and it's substantial enough to make a quick on-the-go meal. Just mix it up and then portion it out into ½-cup servings and zip them up in plastic bags.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup roasted, unsalted Brazil nuts
  • 1 cup almonds
  • ½ cup dark chocolate chips
  • 1 cup any gluten- and sugar-free cereal
  • 2 teaspoons pink or iodized salt
  • 1 to 2 teaspoons dark honey

Method

  1. In a bowl, combine the Brazil nuts, almonds, chocolate chips, cereal, salt, and honey. Mix well.
  2. Portion out into ½-cup serving. Eat one serving per day.
