 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Wellness Trends
The Anticipatory Hangover Cure + 6 Other Beauty Benefits Of Milk Thistle
|
Medically Reviewed The Anticipatory Hangover Cure + 6 Other Beauty Benefits Of Milk Thistle

The Anticipatory Hangover Cure + 6 Other Beauty Benefits Of Milk Thistle

Lindsay Cohn
Written by Lindsay Cohn
Lindsay Cohn is a freelance writer based in New York City. Her writing focuses on wellness, beauty, travel and design and has been featured in USA Today, Martha Stewart, Domino and several other publications.
Molly Maloof, M.D.
Medical review by Molly Maloof, M.D.
Medical Doctor
Molly Maloof, M.D. is a medical doctor with expertise in biohacking and blood sugar control. She founded her first technology company focused on bringing continuous glucose monitoring to the masses to optimize nutrition and health.
The Anticipatory Hangover Cure + 6 Other Beauty Benefits Of Milk Thistle

Photo by Getty

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
Last updated on October 15, 2019

Sure, you’re familiar with the myriad benefits of turmeric, lavender, and cannabis. But what about milk thistle (Silybum marianum)? While lesser known than some other herbal remedies, it's certainly not a newcomer. In fact, quite the opposite is true. It's been used for over 2,000 years—most commonly to remedy liver disorders. One of the most researched medical herbs, its healing properties were first documented by Greek physician and botanist Dioscorides in A.D. 40.

Milk thistle is indigenous to the Mediterranean and is a member of the Asteraceae plant family (along with sunflowers and daisies). It's known for its violet thistle-like flowers and glossy green, white-veined leaves. The seeds and leaves are used to create a variety of forms, including extracts, pills, powders, tinctures, and teas. Its active ingredient, silymarin, is a flavonoid with powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. This nutrient-rich herb possesses many magical powers when it comes to health and wellness.

1. Supports liver function

The Anticipatory Hangover Cure + 6 Other Beauty Benefits Of Milk Thistle

Unhealthy diet, alcohol, pollution, toxins, and stress can take a toll on our liver function. Studies show that milk thistle not only protects but actually helps repair toxin-induced liver damage. Not surprisingly, it's commonly used to prevent and treat the symptoms of hangovers. When you drink, the alcohol in your body is broken down in the liver by an enzyme called alcoholdehydrogenase (ADH), which transforms it into a toxic compound called acetaldehyde, and studies have shown that the antioxidants in milk thistle can inhibit this process. While it is by no means a definitive “cure” for hangovers, it anecdotally has been shown to alleviate some of those wretched symptoms when taken before and after nights out. Hum Wing Man contains a cocktail of high-potency milk thistle extract, dandelion root extract, and artichoke leaf flushes toxins and promotes liver detoxification. (For more product picks, check out our liver supplement roundup.)

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. Boosts skin health

The Anticipatory Hangover Cure + 6 Other Beauty Benefits Of Milk Thistle

Milk thistle is a mega-multitasker when it comes to your complexion (no matter your age or skin type). Its antioxidant abilities protect against free-radical damage, which can cause premature skin aging. Both its detoxifying and inflammatory properties make it particularly beneficial for those with acne, rosacea, psoriasis, and eczema. This milk thistle extract lends its skin-purifying, pore-purging properties to Sunday Riley U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Face Oil ($80).

3. Slows the aging process

When applied topically or ingested, its antioxidant benefits (comparable to vitamin C and E) protect against free-radical damage. Compounded with its abilities to flush the body of toxins, it can actually help slow the aging process and maintain healthy, youthful skin (think fewer dark spots, fine lines, and wrinkles), eyes, joints, and muscles.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

4. Endocrine and gastrointestinal support

The Anticipatory Hangover Cure + 6 Other Beauty Benefits Of Milk Thistle

Milk thistle's detoxifying abilities extend beyond the liver. It helps support the endocrine and gastrointestinal systems by flushing the body of waste. It's also shown to help prevent gallstones and kidney stones and has been touted for centuries for its ability to soothe digestive issues. Stomachache? Brew a cup of Alvita Milk Thistle Herbal Tea ($5.43).

5. Protects against cancer and disease

Research from the University of Minnesota found "strong preclinical evidence for silymarin's hepatoprotective and anticarcinogenic effects." Here's how it works: Silymarin protects against depletion of glutathione, a powerful antioxidant that helps fight oxidative stress, which can lead to skin, breast, prostate and cervical cancer, diabetes, and heart disease.

The Anticipatory Hangover Cure + 6 Other Beauty Benefits Of Milk Thistle

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

6. Promotes heart health

Milk thistle extract offers cardioprotective properties. For starters, it reduces inflammation, which is one of the leading causes of heart disease, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine. And a 2008 study found that silymarin is capable of reducing LDL ("bad" cholesterol) levels associated with high-fat diets.

Overall, this herb is nothing short of magical when it comes to its health and beauty benefits. The next time you’re in need of an herbal remedy (or maybe you’re looking for anything that could possibly relieve a pounding hangover headache), you might want to add milk thistle to your herbal arsenal.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Lindsay Cohn
Lindsay Cohn
Lindsay Cohn is a freelance writer, wellness-enthusiast and yogi based in New York City. She studied creative writing at The University of Miami and most frequently writes about...

More On This Topic

Beauty

This One Technique Can Actually Soften Wrinkles & It Doesn't Cost A Dime

Jamie Schneider
This One Technique Can Actually Soften Wrinkles & It Doesn't Cost A Dime
Home

A Quick Trick To Incorporate Aromatherapy Into Your Routine (Nope, Not A Candle)

Hannah Frye
A Quick Trick To Incorporate Aromatherapy Into Your Routine (Nope, Not A Candle)
$1299

Transform Your Health with Food

with Multiple Instructors
Transform Your Health with Food
Motivation

9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level

Kelsea Samson
9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level
Beauty

How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist

Hannah Frye
How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist
Spirituality

This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work

Sarah Regan
This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Spirituality

What Each Of The 12 Zodiac Signs Is All About, In Case You're Curious

Sarah Regan
What Each Of The 12 Zodiac Signs Is All About, In Case You're Curious
Personal Growth

What Is An Introverted Extrovert? 12 Signs & Tips To Thrive

Stephanie Catahan
What Is An Introverted Extrovert? 12 Signs & Tips To Thrive
Integrative Health

4 Reasons You Could Benefit From Seeing A Health Coach (Even If You're Healthy)

Merrell Readman
4 Reasons You Could Benefit From Seeing A Health Coach (Even If You're Healthy)
Integrative Health

Longevity Experts Give This Supplement A++ For Metabolism Support

Morgan Chamberlain
Longevity Experts Give This Supplement A++ For Metabolism Support
Spirituality

How The (Relationship-Centric) New Moon In Libra Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign

Sarah Regan
How The (Relationship-Centric) New Moon In Libra Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign
Routines

I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack

Marissa Miller, CPT
I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/guide-to-milk-thistle

Your article and new folder have been saved!