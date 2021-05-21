At-Home Pedicure: 9 Steps To A Natural Pedi + 3 DIY Tips
There’s something about getting your nails done that just makes you feel special. And now that sandal season is here, it’s time to get those toes in tip-top shape. That’s why we tapped a nail pro to get the ins and outs of perfecting an at-home pedicure. We’re not just talking about a simple paint job. We’re talking a full-blown, spa-worthy pedicure that feels like a total pamper sesh.
What do you need for an at-home pedicure?
Before starting the pampering process, celebrity nail artist Queenie Nguyen recommends getting the goods to get the job done. And thankfully, you likely have most of these tools at home already (that is, if you’ve ever attempted an at-home mani before). There are the basics that are pretty much non-negotiable and there are the luxuries that you can omit if you’re not feeling bougie enough to invest in. But we highly recommend grabbing them all.
- A foot soak or soap and water in a low/flat bowl
- Towel
- Nail clipper
- Cuticle pusher and nipper
- Cotton balls
- File or Buffer
- Nail polish remover
- Cuticle softener
- Cuticle oil
- Alcohol
- Exfoliating scrub
- Heel pumice
- Oil or Cream
- Nail color
- Base coat and top coat
- Toe separators
The steps for a perfect at-home pedicure
Now that you’ve got your supplies squared away, it’s time to being the pampering process. We asked Nguyen to give us the scoop on perfecting a spa-worthy at-home pedicure and it’s so easy, it’s practically fool-proof.
1. Grab your supplies
There’s nothing worse than being mid-pedi and having to rummage through your closet to find the last few tools you need. So, grab all your tools and pick a comfortable location to do your pedicure. After all, this is supposed to be a pampering experience even when it’s done in the comfort of your own home.
2. Remove any old polish
Whether you’ve got polish on your nails already of not, it’s best to use a cotton swab and polish remover to get rid of any old reside, gunk or polish chips that are lingering on the nails. Nguyen says you can choose acetone or non-toxic polish remover. The choice is totally yours.
3. Soak your toes
Now, here’s the best part: Fill up your tub, bucket, or bowl with warm water. Nguyen recommends reaching for Epsom salt and essential oils to make it the total spa-like experience. If you don’t have these, simple liquid soap will do. And if you’re thinking of skipping this step to alleviate a potential mess, the pro says it’s a must. “Soaking your feet in warm water is relaxing and also softens the cuticles and heels,” Nguyen says. For best results, soak your feet for approximately 10-15 minutes. Then remove your feet and lightly pat them dry with your towel.
4. Trim, file & buff
Now that your feet are as soft as a baby’s bum, it’s time to start the grooming. “Cut your nails with a nail clipper and then use the file and buffer to shape and smooth the edges,” Nguyen suggests. The shape and length are totally up to you. It’s always best to trim straight across and use the file to create the preferred shape since you have more control. And don’t forget to buff! “A light budding gets rid of white stains and helps to smooth edges,” she says.
5. Take care of cuticles
“Apply a cuticle softener to all toenails and start pushing back the cuticles,” Nguyen says. Not only will this help your pedicure look more professional, it makes the polish apply better, too. If you feel comfortable, Nguyen says you can also use a cuticle nipper to trim the dead skin around the toenails, but don’t overdo it here. Take your time and if you’re in doubt, we suggest leaving it be.
6. Remove calluses
Here’s for the most satisfying part. Get those feet sandal ready by grabbing a foot file or pumice to scrub the bottoms of your feet and slough away dead skin. If you don’t have either of these tools, any exfoliating scrub will suffice.
7. Exfoliate and moisturize
Now that the dead skin and rough patches are gone, it’s time to pamper yourself. Grab a body scrub and lather it all over your legs and feet, heels included. Once you’ve worked the scrub in, apply your favorite body oil, foot cream or lotion to keep the skin hydrated and supple. Nguyen suggests giving yourself a quick foot massage, too.
8. Clean the nails and put in toe separators
Now that your skin is hydrated, you want to make sure there’s no oil or lotion on the nail beds before applying your polish. “Clean the nails thoroughly with alcohol before polish application,” Nguyen says. “And use the toe separators to prevent polish smudging by the toes touching one another.” If you don’t have a separator handy, try rolling a paper towel and weaving it in and out of your toes to create separation. And don’t worry, it doesn’t have to be perfect. Just make sure the ends are tucked so the unraveling won’t mess up your fresh polish.
9. Apply polish and top coat
Now it’s time for the polish. Apply your base coat, nail color and top coat. “Take your time with the polish application and feel free to use a clean-up brush to fix any mistakes,” Nguyen says. For the best color, it’s typically recommended to apply two coats of nail lacquer.
3 DIYS to use in your at-home pedicure
If you’re looking to upgrade your pedi even more, try customizing your at-home pedicure with one of these DIY tricks.
Customize your soak
Like Nguyen said, the foot soak is essential and an important part of the pampering experience. Have fun with adding boosters to your soak like essential oils and Epsom salts. If you’re an oil pro, mix and match as you please, but if you’re new to oils try starting simple with calming scents like lavender or ylang-ylang. Here’s a quick essential oils guide to get you started.
Whip up an exfoliating scrub
You don’t need a store-bought scrub to get rid of dead skin. With a few kitchen essentials, you can have your very own exfoliating scrub in just minutes. Grab an oil like olive, jojoba, almond or coconut and choose an exfoliant like sugar coffee or oats. And voila! You’ve got a DIY scrub in no time. Check out our quick recipe for a DIY foot scrub.
Use a ball point pen for DIY nail art
Nail art not only makes a pedicure look more professional, it allows you to add some personality and pizazz to your nails, too. If you’ve for a ball point pen or bobby pin laying around, try using it as a dotting tool to create polka dots or graphic lines. Here’s a step-by-step guide to creating an edgy evil eye nail art design.
The final takeaway
At-home pedicures are as simple or as fancy as you make it. In just nine simple steps, you can have salon-worthy nails in just minutes. Perks: You can get your nails done in your pajamas and you’ll save a whole lot of money, too.
