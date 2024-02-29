The 18 Best Lotions For Crepey Skin That Hydrate, Tighten & Tone
While the best remedy for crepey skin is to delay it in the first place, it is possible to tighten the skin and prevent any more sagging.
Board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D., says one of the best ways to treat crepey skin is to moisturize regularly. And, according to board-certified dermatologist Amy Ross, M.D., exfoliating and promoting cell turnover are also key for quick results.
Given the derms' top tips, we set out to test the best lotions for crepey skin. The picks on our list were evaluated based on their ingredients, efficacy, and whether they're safe for sensitive skin.
Below, read about our results from each product and find expert tips for how to prevent crepey skin in the first place.
The best lotion for crepey skin
- Best overall lotion for crepey skin: mindbodygreen postbiotic body lotion
- Most innovative: U Beauty Resurfacing Body Compound
- Best moisturizing: OSEA Anti-Aging Body Balm
- Best organic: Juice Beauty Green Apple Firming Body Moisturizer
- Best for sensitive skin: Soft Services Carea Cream
- Best exfoliating: Drunk Elephant T.L.C Glycolic Body Lotion
- Best rich: Augustinus Bader The Body Cream
- Best for sagging skin: Clarins Body Firming Extra-Firming Cream
- Best overall lotion for crepey skin: NativaSPA Quinoa Firming Body Lotion
- Best with retinol: Josie Maran Whipped Argan Pro-Retinol Body Butter
- Best for wrinkles: Dr. Barbara Sturm Anti-Aging Body Cream
- Best lightweight: Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow AHA Pink Dream Body Cream
- Best scented: Tatcha Hinoki Body Milk Lotion
- Best with SPF: Indie Lee Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30
- Best for dark spots: Skinfix Resurface+ AHA Renewing Body Cream
- Best splurge: African Botanics Svelte Sculpting and Firming Cream
- Best budget: Klairs Supple Preparation All-Over Lotion
- Best fast-absorbing: Perricone MD High Potency Hyaluronic Intensive Body Therapy
The best lotions for crepey skin:
Best daily lotion: mindbodygreen postbiotic body lotion
Pros
- Fragrance-free
- Great for sensitive skin
Cons
- Has a richer texture, if you're looking for something thinner
Key ingredients:PostbioticsCoconut oilMoringa seed oilAloe veraShea butterCoQ10Squalene
Price at time of publish:$30
Fragrance profile:NeroliFragrance-free
Size:8 fl oz
If you have sensitive skin, you might find ingredients that promote cell turnover (like retinol and AHAs) a little difficult to tolerate. Not to fret: Plenty of other healthy aging ingredients on the market can help your skin look soft and supple—like coenzyme Q10 (which helps skin cells literally act younger), aloe vera, botanical oils, and targeted-biotic ingredients, all of which are included in mbg’s star body lotion. With shea butter, moringa seed oil, oat oil, and squalene, the formula also deeply hydrates—and keeping your skin ultra-moisturized is key to prevent any more sagging.
What our tester says.
The entire mbg team cannot get enough of our ultra-hydrating body lotion. Personally, I’m a big fan of the texture: It's not fluffy, like other whip-thick body creams, but it's also not too balmy, like a slick moisturizer that sits heavy on the skin. Rather, it’s a spreadable, breathable formula that melts upon application.
“I just love applying it daily—it has changed the look and feel of my dry, sensitive skin,” adds mbg beauty director Alexandra Engler. And mbg executive editor Hannah Margaret Allen says it’s A+ for relieving texture concerns: “Of all the many—and I mean many—remedies I’ve tried, nothing has soothed the redness, cleared the rough texture, or relieved the dryness like this postbiotic body lotion,” she says.
Derm rating: 4/5
"This lotion contains a host of fantastic natural ingredients that are known to soothe inflammation and hydrate the skin," says Ife J. Rodney, M.D., is a board-certified dermatologist and the founding director of Eternal Dermatology in Fulton, MD. "I’m a fan of the antioxidants from CoQ10, moringa, and aloe, while the coconut oil, shea butter, and oat help with hydration."
Most innovative: U Beauty Resurfacing Body Compound
Pros
- Smart delivery system so the ingredients are more effective in the skin
Cons
- Should be paired with a hydrator
Key ingredients:Shea butterPeptidesGlycolic acidLactic acidMandelic acid
Price at time of publish:$128
Fragrance profile:Unscented
Size:6.7 fl oz
From bio-tech backed skin care brand, U Beauty, this game-changing body product exfoliates, smoothes texture, brightens tone, and plumps skin. The products work so well thanks to the proprietary delivery method, called the "siren capsule technology." It's an encapsulation system that mimics the skin's cellular structure, so it's more easily accepted by the skin—and therefore the ingredients can get where they need to go more readily. The formula uses the aforementioned capsule technology to infuse a comprehensive collection of ingredients like mandelic acid, salicylic acid, peptides, enzymes, and antioxidants. Once in the skin, these work together to renew your skin's natural cell renewal process—essentially making sure that skin buildup doesn't happen in the first place.
What our testers say:
Engler likes this product so much, she wrote that it was her “secret to smooth skin overnight” and “science-backed formula has rejuvenated my skin to a level I hadn't yet experienced” when paired with the mindbodygreen postbiotic body lotion.
Best moisturizing : OSEA Anti-Aging Body Balm
Pros
- Provides all-day hydration
- Seaweed extract tightens skin
Cons
- Contains essential oils, if you’re sensitive to those
- Can make skin feel slick
Key ingredients:Coconut oilSafflower seed oilAlaria seaweedJasmine oil
Price:$54
Fragrance profile:JasmineGeraniumCitrus
Size:5 fl oz
This silky serum-lotion hybrid contains Alaria seaweed, a powerful humectant loaded with antioxidants to help improve skin appearance. In fact, when used topically, algae has been found to be a better humectant than hyaluronic acid! For even more moisture, the formula calls on coconut oil and safflower seed oil, and it exudes an invigorating jasmine and geranium scent.
What our tester says.
I was surprised by how moisturizing this lotion felt, despite its lightweight, serum-like consistency. You can really feel those nourishing oils melt into your skin! I will say that it does leave behind a bit of a shiny residue (plus a hint of scent); I personally love the added glow, but if you prefer a lotion that leaves no trace, you might want to opt for a creamy, fragrance-free number.
Derm rating: 4/5
"Whenever you get a lotion or body balm that has multiple functions, you’re on the right track," says Rodney. "This body balm contains seaweed, coconut oil, and safflower seed oils. These are all great for hydration, while grapefruit, lemon, and passion fruit extracts all contribute to tighter, healthier skin. My one concern is that with the number of fruit, plant, and seed extracts, you’ll need to test a bit on your skin first to avoid allergies."
Best organic: Juice Beauty Green Apple Firming Body Moisturizer
Pros
- Certified organic ingredients
- Highly moisturizing
Cons
- Contains essential oils, if you’re sensitive to those
Key ingredients:Shea butterJojoba oilSunflower oilMalic acidPeptidesOrganic aloe juiceOrganic apple juiceOrganic white grape juice
Price:$22
Fragrance profile:Green apple
Size:8 fl oz
With an apple, grape, and aloe juice base, this lotion is quite literally a cool beverage for your skin. It has a nice and thick texture, too, so you know it's packed with moisturizing players—shea butter, jojoba oil, and sunflower oil, to be exact—but it absorbs easily and feels super lightweight.
Not to mention, it contains hexapeptides, which "can produce a mild, Botox-like effect,” King previously told mbg about the ingredient. Specifically, acetyl hexapeptide-3 (the type of peptide in this ingredient list) “is supposed to be able to diminish the creasing that causes fine lines."
Derm rating: 5/5
"[It] contains malic acid, a humectant that draws water to the skin," says Rodney, "The vitamin C and other acids can brighten and tighten the skin, giving you that extra glow. Great cruelty-free, vegan ingredients."
Best for sensitive skin: Soft Services Carea Cream
Pros
- Big bottle
- Fragrance-free
Cons
- Contains silicones, if you stay away from those
Key ingredients:PanthenolHyaluronic acidSqualaneColloidal oatmealUreaPropolis extract
Price:$40
Fragrance profile:Fragrance-free
Size:11 fl oz
Looking for a high-quality, fragrance-free lotion that comforts the skin upon application? Carea Cream has you covered. It contains 1.5% colloidal oatmeal—a sensitive skin hero known for its anti-inflammatory benefits—as well as propolis extract (which also has skin-healing abilities), and panthenol, hyaluronic acid, and 3% squalane to deeply hydrate. It also features 10% urea for mild exfoliation without any stinging or tingling sensation. You’ll barely even know it’s there—until you notice firm, even-toned skin in just a few weeks.
What our tester says.
This lotion has such a lovely application: It glides onto the skin and sinks in without feeling tacky. However, it does contain dimethicone, an ingredient we don’t necessarily avoid, but it’s something to note if you do try to stay away from silicones. I love how gentle it is for everyday use, yet it has mild exfoliating properties to keep my skin firm and bright.
Derm rating: 3/5
"Contains squalane and colloidal oatmeal, which is great for locking in hydration," says Rodney. "There are also several humectants and other skin-conditioning ingredients, which are great for keeping your skin smooth. While urea is there as an exfoliant, it’s not as potent as some of the others on this list."
Best exfoliating: Drunk Elephant T.L.C Glycolic Body Lotion
Pros
- Great for dark spots
- Great to use pre-shave
Cons
- Might be too strong for sensitive skin
Key ingredients:Shea butterGlycolic acidTartaric acidLactic acidCitric acidMarula butter
Price:$28
Fragrance profile:Fragrance-free
Size:8 fl oz
This body lotion features glycolic acid plus tartaric, lactic, and citric acids (that’s why it’s called T.L.C.), which quickly resurface uneven skin texture—for me, it even leaves a slight tingle upon application. Glycolic acid is especially helpful for skin elasticity, as research has shown that six months of topical glycolic acid stimulated a 27% increase in epidermal thickness. It’s not all about the AHAs, though: This formula also calls on shea and marula butters to nourish dry, flaky skin.
What our tester says.
I used this bottle down to the last drop (that’s why you don’t see my original image up top; I’m due for a refill!). It makes my skin look instantly glowy, thanks to the beloved AHAs, and I can really feel the acids at work. If you have sensitive skin, you might want to proceed with caution, but I personally love to use it as a twice-a-week treatment. A bonus: Use it the day before shaving, and your legs will feel impossibly silky.
Derm rating: 5/5
"Impressive 10% glycolic acid, an alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) that I often use in-office chemical peels," says Rodney, "When used consistently, this can help to remove dead skin cells while hydrating your skin, revealing fresher, smoother skin underneath."
Best rich: Augustinus Bader The Body Cream
Pros
- Very moisturizing
- Thick yet quick-absorbing
Cons
- Pricey
Key ingredients:Shea butterTFC8Bisabolol
Price:$105
Fragrance profile:Fragrance-free
Size:6.7 fl oz
There's a reason this cult-favorite product has so many rave reviews: It all boils down to the brand's signature Trigger Factor Complex (TFC8), composed of amino acids, vitamins, and synthesized molecules naturally found in the skin. It then delivers those nutrients directly to the skin cells, which aids in cellular regeneration. Translation: It gives the skin cells exactly what they love so they can focus on repair. To wrap it all up, the cream also contains shea butter and bisabolol for even more antioxidants and moisture.
What our tester says.
This cream is capital-R Rich, with a whipped, fluffy consistency that feels like an absolute dream to apply. And for those who fear a buttery consistency, don’t worry: It sinks into the skin quite easily. Since it is a bit thick, though, I prefer to apply right before tucking into bed as a nighttime moisturizer. In the morning, my skin feels soft, supple, and aptly moisturized.
Derm rating: 3/5
"A clean vegan option with sustainably sourced products. Has a combination of amino acids and antioxidants to soothe inflammation and brighten crepey skin," notes Rodney.
Best for sagging skin: Clarins Body Firming Extra-Firming Cream
Pros
- 96% naturally-derived ingredients
- Brightens skin
Cons
- Contains fragrance
Key ingredients:Aloe veraShea butterCentella asiaticaKiwi extractMitracarpus extract
Price at time of publish:$70
Fragrance profile:JasmineRed fruitsRoseCedar
Size:6.6 fl oz
This decadent lotion features centella asiatica (or "cica"), which can not only help with hydration but also promotes fibroblast proliferation (aka, the things in our cells that create collagen and elastin). In other words: It works in two ways for crepey skin. The mitracarpus extract is also renowned for its skin-firming and brightening abilities.
What our reviewer says:
"I was first drawn to this cream because I liked the cocktail of ingredients, most notably cica. I have sensitive skin all over my body—not just my face—so I like to be careful that I'm not using anything too irritating. Cica not only has healthy aging properties, but it helps soothe skin too. I found that with regular use, my skin felt more firm, calm, and hydrated." — Engler
Derm rating: 4/5
"Contains many of the hydrating ingredients we see on this list, including shea butter, coconut oil, and aloe. There are also plant extracts that may improve skin tightness, but would love to see more research on these," says Rodney.
Best firming: NativaSPA Quinoa Firming Body Lotion
Pros
- Quinoa oil has been found to have 2x more nutrients than argan oil
- Warm, yet light, fragrance
- Carbon neutral shipping & gives 1% back to eco charities
Cons
- No fragrance free option if you’re sensitive to scent
Key ingredients:Quinoa oil
Fragrance profile:Vanilla bean
Size:13 fl oz
The star of this show is quinoa oil, a botanical extract that’s super rich in omegas 3, 6 and 9. It’s also rich in amino acids, which are the building blocks of collagen and elastin. By using amino acids topically, you can support the skin’s natural production of the structural proteins—and therefore firm the skin. Between the omegas and amino acids, this barrier supporting lotion is a botanical masterpiece for healthy skin.
What our reviewer says:
Engler uses this lotion regularly thanks to the delicious scent, amazing texture, and incredible results: “After being introduced to this Brazilian brand, I completely fell in love. I enjoy many of the body products, but this firming lotion has to be one of my favorites. It’s a perfect texture to slather on post shower—and I get compliments on the scent!”
Best with retinol: Josie Maran Whipped Argan Pro-Retinol Body Butter
Pros
- Promotes cell turnover
- Dries down effortlessly
Cons
- Has a slight natural scent
Key ingredients:Pink algae extractQuercetinArgan oil
Price at time of publish:$46
Fragrance profile:UnscentedVanilla bean
Size:8 fl oz
Retinoids are beloved for stimulating cell turnover and collagen production, so, of course, we had to include a retinol-infused cream in this list. This body butter includes pink algae extract, a natural vitamin A ingredient that has similar cell turnover benefits and nourishes the skin with nutrients (without the drying effects of standard retinol). Not to mention, it has quercetin, a powerful antioxidant, and 100% pure argan oil for a smooth, satin-like finish.
Like the name suggests, it has a whipped, airy consistency: It’s rich and buttery, yet it won’t leave a greasy film on your skin. I also adore the bubblegum-pink hue—hey, aesthetics are important!
Derm rating: 5/5
"Retinol stimulates collagen production, which can improve dull, crepey skin over time," notes Rodney. "Furthermore, the pink algae, quercetin, and argan oil provide antioxidant protection, all for a competitive price."
Best for wrinkles: Dr. Barbara Sturm Anti-Aging Body Cream
Pros
- Fragrance-free
- Easy glide
- Lightweight yet hydrating texture
Cons
- Pricey
Key ingredients:Lactic acidPurslane extractElderberry blossomPanthenol
Price at time of publish:$125
Size:200 ml50 ml500 ml
Most of the lotions on this list skew toward thick butter creams—but if you're looking for an airy hydrator to use during the day, this lightweight lotion is sublime. It contains potent botanicals to target rejuvenation, like elderberry blossom and purslane extract, as well as lactic acid to lift dead skin and shea butter for moisture. My tip? Invest in the brand’s new Super Anti-Aging Body Serum, too, to really pile on the antioxidants.
Derm rating: 3/5
"Great entry level body cream for locking in hydration with many nutrient-rich oils," says Rodney. "While effective, it does not contain ingredients to help with tightening and brightening skin."
Best lightweight: Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow AHA Pink Dream Body Cream
Pros
- Sinks effortlessly into the skin
- Very skin-plumping
Cons
- Not for people who don’t like watermelon scents
Key ingredients:Watermelon seed butterHibiscus AHAsHyaluronic acid
Price at time of publish:$29
Fragrance profile:Watermelon
Size:200 ml
Yes, watermelon seed butter is a thing, made from ground white watermelon seeds (similar to tahini). It has a creamy texture that's the perfect antioxidant-rich base for this pink goop, and it's infused with natural hibiscus AHAs and hyaluronic acid to plump the skin with hydration.
Texture-wise, it’s very similar to the Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Moisturizer for your face—it has the same bouncy, lightweight consistency, just with added exfoliating power. I find it really feels like a splash of hydration; the subtle fruity scent only adds to the juiciness.
Derm rating: 5/5
"Watermelon extract is a great hydrating ingredient, so your body cream will last longer," says Rodney. "The added hyaluronic acid also draws more moisture to the skin. This product also has AHAs, which are great for removing dead skin cells on the surface of your skin. Excellent combo of ingredients for the price."
Best scent: Tatcha Hinoki Body Milk Lotion
Pros
- Lightweight yet hydrating
- Reduces stress
Cons
- Requires lots of pumps to get enough product out of the bottle
Key ingredients:SqualanePeach tree extractHinoki wood essential oilCamellia seed oil
Price at time of publish:$48
Fragrance profile:Hinoki
Size:1.7 fl oz4.5 fl oz
The blend of calming, grounding essential oils is A+ for lifting mood and managing stress levels, which can help keep crepey skin at bay: Prolonged stress, after all, can lead to decreased collagen production and accelerated skin aging. Not to mention, those essential oils can help stimulate the skin and promote circulation, which only further supports collagen production.
I personally love slathering on this lotion right after a steamy shower—the soothing aroma immediately fills the air with earthy notes. But the lovely fragrance isn’t the only callout: You’ll also find squalane and peach tree extract to nourish and brighten crepey skin.
What our tester says.
mbg assistant beauty editor Hannah Frye especially loves this body milk as a nighttime ritual: “If you want all of the moisture from a body cream without the weight, this lotion is it,” she says. “Plus, the essential oil blend was created by a forest bathing expert to calm the senses—an experience I can attest to again and again. My tip: Be sure to apply some lotion to your inner wrists before slipping into bed, then take a close-up whiff before you drift into sleep (you’ll thank me later).”
Derm rating: 3/5
"This product contains squalane, glycerin, and peach extract for hydration and preventing dryness," says Rodney. "While it’s a clean product, there are some preservatives and fragrances that people with allergies may want to avoid."
Best with SPF: Indie Lee Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30
Pros
- Creamy texture that feels more like a moisturizer
- Fragrance-free
Cons
- Leaves a slight white cast
Key ingredients:Aloe veraShea butterSqualaneZinc oxide
Price at time of publish:$42
Fragrance profile:Unscented
Size:3.3 fl oz
No, this product is not technically marketed as a body lotion, but take a peek at the ingredients, and you’ll see it rivals many of the INCI lists above. With squalane, shea butter, aloe vera, sunflower seed oil, and pomegranate seed oil, it’s as hydrating and antioxidant-rich as your favorite silky hydrators. Think of the broad-spectrum SPF 30 as a skin-protecting bonus.
What our tester says.
You can use this sunscreen on the face if you want, but I find it’s better suited for the body. And unlike many mineral sunscreens—which can feel quite chalky—this one feels so creamy and slides on effortlessly (thanks to the rich butters and oils). I do have to massage it in for a bit to get rid of the slight white cast, but the high-quality ingredients make it worth the extra few seconds.
Derm rating: 2/5
"Sunscreen is an essential part of reducing skin damage. This mineral sunscreen contains zinc oxide for sun protection as well as squalane for hydration," says Rodney. "While useful, I suggest you use this in addition to a moisturizing cream."
Best for dark spots: Skinfix Resurface+ AHA Renewing Body Cream
Pros
- Also great for strawberry legs & KP
- Exfoliates without irritating sensitive skin
Cons
- If you don’t like citrus, you might not enjoy the scent
Key ingredients:Aloe veraShea butterWillow bark extractGrapeseed oil
Price at time of publish:$48
Fragrance profile:Fragrance-free
Size:10 fl oz
A blend of AHAs and willow bark extract (again, that's the natural version of salicylic acid), this lotion gently buffs the skin while coating it with comforting shea butter, aloe, and grapeseed oil. The lime extract also offers a fresh, crisp scent, if you're one for some subtle fragrance.
What our reviewer says:
"Much like I prefer chemical exfoliants to physical ones on my face, I do so for my body products too. However, it's harder to find exfoliating creams versus scrubs—but when this one launched years ago, I eagerly tested it out. The AHA improved dark spots forming on my chest and definitely gave my skin a softer texture. However, I will say I didn't love the smell." — Engler
Derm rating: 5/5
"Contains both salicylic acid and glycolic acid, which are fantastic for reducing the appearance of crepey skin. When used consistently, this can help with cell turnover, revealing fresh skin," says Rodney.
Best splurge: African Botanics Svelte Sculpting and Firming Cream
Pros
- Stimulates blood flow & collagen
- Can address cellulite
Cons
- Very pricey
Key ingredients:Milk thistleNiacinamideCaffeineWillow bark extract
Price at time of publish:$160
Fragrance profile:Unknown
Size:Unknown
Yes, she costs a pretty penny, but she’s brimming with rich botanicals known for firming up crepey skin: Milk thistle, for instance, has potent antioxidant abilities that can help protect against free-radical damage and promote collagen. In fact, a 2019 Molecules review found that silymarin (the main active in milk thistle) exhibits anti-collagenase and anti-elastase activity, meaning it protects the breakdown of collagen and promotes skin strength and elasticity. There's also caffeine, which constricts blood vessels and can lead to a brighter, "tighter" appearance; there's willow bark extract, a natural cousin of the BHA salicylic acid, that can exfoliate and promote turnover; and, finally, there's niacinamide to even tone.
The cream also produces a thermal (read: warming) effect that stimulates local microcirculation. So, for example, when you apply it on your arms and legs, it will encourage blood flow in that area—and improved circulation leads to collagen-stimulation, plus more oxygen and nutrients flowing through the skin.
Derm rating: 4/5
"This is an excellent product for dry, crepey skin," says Rodney. "Along with seaweed and algae extracts to smooth the skin, it contains hyaluronic acid and vitamin C. These both help with cell turnover and hydration, giving you fresher skin in short order."
Best budget: Klairs Supple Preparation All-Over Lotion
Pros
- Never leaves a greasy film
- Very lightweight
Cons
- May need to layer with body oil
Key ingredients:Shea butterJojoba oilCeramides
Price at time of publish:$26
Fragrance profile:Fragrance-free
Size:8.45 fl oz
A very lightweight number, this velvety lotion comes laced with shea butter, ceramides, and jojoba oil to leave your skin—you guessed it!—oh-so supple. Bonus: Use it as a leave-in conditioner, too, for silky strands. Some reviewers note it’s not the best for super-dry skin, but if you’re looking for a simple, fragrance-free, budget-friendly hydrator, you can’t go wrong with this pick (and you can always layer a body oil on top for extra moisture).
Derm rating: 2/5
"Contains several fruit, vegetable, and seed oils for hydration and antioxidant production. For people who want to avoid products with wax, this may not be for them," says Rodney.
Best fast-absorbing: Perricone MD High Potency Hyaluronic Intensive Body Therapy
Pros
- Four forms of hyaluronic acid
Cons
- Not as rich of texture
Key ingredients:Hyaluronic acidAlgae extractDMAE
Price at time of publish:$55
Fragrance profile:Unscented
Size:6 fl oz
Lightweight, fast-absorbing, and highly effective. What’s not to love? This blend from the science-backed brand uses four types of hyaluronic acid. Using multiple molecular weights of HA means that the ingredient penetrates different layers of the skin, which means more thorough hydration. In addition, DMAE helps tighten skin and brown algae is full of amino acids and antioxidants.
How we picked the best lotions for crepey skin
- Hydrating ingredients: First and foremost, your body lotion should be hydrating. We picked the most moisturizing products that easily sink into the skin.
- Potent actives: All of these lotions contain actives known for easing the appearance of crepey skin. Think: exfoliants, retinols, and postbiotics, and antioxidants.
- Sensitive skin-approved formulas: Crepey, mature skin tends to run more sensitive, so we made sure to pick gentle, soothing formulas. If there’s an active that may cause potential irritation, we made sure to call it out.
- Testing & testimonials: Every product here was tested by me, an mbg beauty editor, or staffer. We also utilized user reviewers to inform our choices.
How to choose
Everyone's skin is unique, but there are a few key callouts to keep in mind as you navigate which option is best for you.
Hydrators
“Most importantly, [your lotion] should be hydrating,” says board-certified dermatologist Jeremy Fenton, M.D., of Schweiger Dermatology Group in New York City. After all, hydrated skin appears more plump, tight, and firm.
“Common ingredients to moisturize include hyaluronic acid and ceramides, among others,” he adds. Look for rich butters and nourishing oils, like shea butter, oat oil, and squalane, too, for a healthy dose of fatty acids.
Actives
Since stimulating cell turnover is also key to improving crepey skin, you also may want to look for more potent, collagen-promoting actives. “Alpha- and beta-hydroxy acids, such as glycolic acid, can be helpful and not too harsh,” Fenton says. Glycolic acid, for instance, has been shown to promote a 27% increase in epidermal thickness1 after six months of regular use.
“Retinols are also good but can be a bit more drying,” he adds. However, they are very effective—one human study showed that retinol treatment stimulated collagen production2 in mature skin, helping decrease the appearance of wrinkling—which is why retinol-infused body lotions often come with a bevy of hydrators to buffer the potential drying effects. But still, you should patch test before slathering all over.
Antioxidants
Antioxidants can help protect your skin from free radical damage, and free radicals also contribute to collagen loss. It’s important to find options loaded with antioxidants to protect your collagen layer. Bonus points if you find antioxidants known to support collagen production, like vitamin C and E.
Cost
High-quality skin care often comes at a higher price, but our list includes options to meet a range of budgets. While perhaps more expensive than drugstore lotions, these picks contain firming ingredients that will benefit crepey skin. Consider the longevity and quality of the product when deciding how much you want to spend.
Skin concerns
Consider any additional skin concerns when deciding which formula is best for you. Our list has options for sensitive skin, sagging skin, dark spots, and other concerns. We've also included lotions with SPF, unscented options, and lotions for wrinkles.
Prone to dryness? Check out our favorite clean and natural lotions for dry skin.
Remember: Always apply sunscreen
Crepey skin is the result of age and sun damage—so one of one of the most important things you can do is prevent UV damage in the first place.
“You must also think of prevention as well,” says Fenton. “Sunscreen, sunscreen, sunscreen is your best preventive measure and ingredient to look for.” If you’re exposing your skin to the sun, you should always protect it with SPF.
Causes of crepey skin
The skin is a complex organ. When we experience changes in its appearance, the causes can be multifaceted. This is true of crepey skin, too. Here are some of the things that can lead to it.
- Genetics: First things first, genetic predispositions almost always play a role in skin’s appearance. Some folks are more prone to have naturally thinner skin, which when combined with lifestyle and environmental factors, can lead to more apparent crepey skin.
- Age-related collagen & elastin loss: With age, we all lose collagen and elastin. In fact, depending on where you’re at in life, it’s usually about a 1-5% drop in collagen3 per year. When these diminish, the skin loses its ability to remain firm and bounce back. This can lead to skin appearing more crepe-like.
- Sun damage: Unprotected UV exposure is the number one cause of premature aging. It accounts for up to 80% of visible aging signs4.
- Skin dryness: Moisture retention is essential to healthy skin. If the skin is not able to remain hydrated (due to age, a weakened skin barrier, or the atmosphere), it will lead to thinner-looking skin, fine lines, and sallowness. All of which are hallmarks of crepey skin.
- Lifestyle & environmental considerations: Diet, smoking, stress, pollution, etc., can all contribute to aging skin.
How the best lotions can help with longevity
With the right ingredients, lotion can help boost your skin's longevity. Skin longevity is simply taking care of your skin with the focus on the long term rather than relying too heavily on immediate gratification and quick fixes.
Given the skin is an organ, we should be treating it with the same respect as we do other vital organs.
And because the above lotions are about caring for the skin with a robust assortment of nutrients, they'll not only improve the appearance of the skin—they'll improve barrier function.
To keep your skin aging gracefully, look for ingredients such as olive-derived squalane (which prevents UV damage5 and promotes cell growth), lecithin to protect from free radicals, hyaluronic acid for hydration, peptides to improve firmness, and retinoids to reduce lines and wrinkles and improve the appearance of dark spots.
Frequently asked questions
Can crepey skin be reversed?
To some extent. “Although people should not expect a return to skin quality from decades prior, there are some treatments that can turn back the clock,” says Fenton. “For example, some topical lotions and creams that contain ingredients that help rebuild collagen may slightly improve the appearance of the skin. These ingredients include glycolic acid, retinol, and prescription strength retinoids.”
“Even just moisturizing to hydrate the skin can temporarily improve the appearance of crepey skin,” he adds. “The most effective options for skin rejuvenation, however, are in-office lasers and other energy or microneedling treatments.”
Does any lotion really help crepey skin?
“Yes, some lotions help either just from temporarily hydrating the skin or from helping the skin maintain and rebuild collagen. Of course, the results don't tend to be dramatic, so appropriate expectations should be set,” says Fenton.
What do dermatologists recommend for crepey skin?
“Dermatologists generally recommend the skin-tightening procedures I mentioned above. For example: laser resurfacing, microneedling, and energy devices such as radiofrequency and ultrasound devices,” notes Fenton. “We also will sometimes prescribe retinoids, although they can also be drying and often older, crepey skin cannot tolerate a strong retinoid.”
How we reviewed the best lotions for crepey skin
At mindbodygreen, high standards are earned—and there are no shortcuts. Our beauty editors stay up to date on the latest ingredient research and innovation. It's a dynamic, continuously evolving space, and it's important we look into the science so we can make informed choices about which formulas earn our stamp of approval (figuratively speaking).
Our high standards also come from testing products—many, many products. Our editors and writers rigorously test and research the products featured in our roundups to offer you the best, most informed recommendations.
When we write reviews, you can trust we spend quality time with the formulas: We don't simply rave about products we've slathered on the back of our hand. We endorse products we've tried and loved.
Learn more about our testing process and clean beauty standards here.
The takeaway
While you can’t transform crepey skin entirely, certain lotions can ease the appearance and promote firmness. If you’re looking for an innovative hydrator with gentle, science-backed ingredients for aging skin, you must give the mindbodygreen postbiotic lotion a try (and please, tell us your thoughts!).
If you prefer to start with a potent exfoliating formula, I personally love Drunk Elephant’s glycolic acid-infused solution. Or if you love a subtle scent, I say you can’t go wrong with OSEA’s Anti-Aging Body Balm.
Of course, a hydrating body lotion is just one piece of the puzzle. To learn more about treating crepey skin, check out our full guide here.
What we changed
3/20/23: Our team added original photography, along with tester quotes and takeaways, to better help readers find the right lotion for their individual needs. We also added information about the key ingredients in each formula, as well as subcategories to help readers streamline their search. Finally, we added additional information about what to look for in a body lotion for crepey skin to help shoppers navigate the category at large.
3/31/23: We added a section dedicated to the importance of sunscreen and got the story medically reviewed by a board-certified dermatologist.
4/14/23: We asked a board-certified dermatologist to rate each product on a scale of 1 to 5.
6/22/23: We added a few more key details to our review, including the fragrance profile of each product, as well as the size.
8/16/23: We added 3 new lotions and the causes of crepey skin.