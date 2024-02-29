If you have sensitive skin, you might find ingredients that promote cell turnover (like retinol and AHAs) a little difficult to tolerate. Not to fret: Plenty of other healthy aging ingredients on the market can help your skin look soft and supple—like coenzyme Q10 (which helps skin cells literally act younger), aloe vera, botanical oils, and targeted-biotic ingredients, all of which are included in mbg’s star body lotion. With shea butter, moringa seed oil, oat oil, and squalene, the formula also deeply hydrates—and keeping your skin ultra-moisturized is key to prevent any more sagging.

What our tester says.

The entire mbg team cannot get enough of our ultra-hydrating body lotion. Personally, I’m a big fan of the texture: It's not fluffy, like other whip-thick body creams, but it's also not too balmy, like a slick moisturizer that sits heavy on the skin. Rather, it’s a spreadable, breathable formula that melts upon application.

“I just love applying it daily—it has changed the look and feel of my dry, sensitive skin,” adds mbg beauty director Alexandra Engler. And mbg executive editor Hannah Margaret Allen says it’s A+ for relieving texture concerns: “​​Of all the many—and I mean many—remedies I’ve tried, nothing has soothed the redness, cleared the rough texture, or relieved the dryness like this postbiotic body lotion,” she says.

Derm rating: 4/5

"This lotion contains a host of fantastic natural ingredients that are known to soothe inflammation and hydrate the skin," says Ife J. Rodney, M.D., is a board-certified dermatologist and the founding director of Eternal Dermatology in Fulton, MD. "I’m a fan of the antioxidants from CoQ10, moringa, and aloe, while the coconut oil, shea butter, and oat help with hydration."