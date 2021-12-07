The skin on your hands goes through a lot—given how much physical work they do, as well as the frequent exposure to the environment, UV rays, and stressors. This is why they often show signs of aging and damage before other areas of the body. For example: many people may experience excessive dry skin on their fingers, thanks to frequent handwashing and exposure to cold air, when the skin elsewhere on the body is more-or-less fine. And in the case of dark spots speckling the hands, you likely see more of the patches as the hands are more regularly exposed to UV damage and experience inflammation due to environmental stressors.

Tending to dark spots anywhere on the body tends to follow the same advice: Protect the skin from UV and damaging environmental exposure, keep the skin calm by using anti-inflammatory topicals, and help brighten the skin with antioxidants.

To start, we always recommend using an SPF daily—as well as using physical protection (a la wearing gloves) in the cold or when exposing the skin to drying agents, like when cleaning. Ideally, you avoid the damage that causes the pigmentation in the first place. But it's impossible to avoid inflammation all-together: That’s why it’s so important to keep skin hydrated, calm, and plumped with brightening antioxidants throughout the day.

mindbodygreen’s postbiotic hand cream supports your skin barrier with a smart blend of biotic ingredients, plant-based lipids, and powerhouse antioxidants. First up the blend of shea butter, aloe, and botanical oils condition the skin and deliver hydration. (Not to mention, the aloe vera may have some dark-spot brightening qualities as well thanks to the antioxidant and salicylic acid content.) The unique and high-tech pre- and postbiotic actives nourish the skin microbiome and have a profound calming effect on the skin. It also contains some impressive antioxidants: coenzyme Q10 fights inflammation, free radicals, and even has energizing effects for the skin cells (so they literally act younger.) Then there’s a watermelon, apple, and lentil complex that boost this cream’s free-radical-fighting power and protective benefits as it contains wide range of skin-supporting nutrients like citrulline and polysaccharides for water retention, vitamin B5 to smooth skin, and trisaccharides to enhance epidermal barrier function.

A not so small bonus: It feels divine to apply, so you’ll actually be inspired to do so throughout the day. Take it from someone who spends all her time tapping away at a keyboard, this blend does not feel greasy or leave that dreaded oily film on your fingers.

Of course, there are many dark-spot related treatments out there. (Check out a few here!) And if you feel so inclined, you can absolutely use a pump of your facial serum on the area as well. But as with most skin care rituals, consistent care will serve you better for longer.