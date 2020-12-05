So many of us say we want "brighter" and "more luminous" skin. But what, exactly, are we asking for when we say that? Well, some of us simply mean we want to target dullness, feeling our complexion feels a bit lackluster or sallow. But for those of us who mean we want to fade our dark spots? Well, we have a bit of a journey ahead of us.

Dark spots come from a variety of culprits. There's post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation that may stem from acne; there's melasma, a genetic condition that is affected by hormonal changes; and there are sun or age spots, which come from cumulative UV damage. And all these issues need high-powered actives to really see results.

But don't worry: We gathered the all-time best dark-spot correctors no matter your issue. You're sure to find your magic tonic below.