U Beauty, founded by one of the original fashion bloggers Tina Chen Craig, is a science-driven, biotech beauty brand that’s earned a much-deserved reputation for crafting sophisticated formulas. The products work so well thanks to the proprietary delivery method, called the “siren capsule technology.” It’s an encapsulation system that mimics the skin’s cellular structure, so it’s more easily accepted by the skin—and therefore the ingredients can get where they need to go more readily.

One of their cult products is the Resurfacing Compound, and now there’s a version for the body. I’ve been using the Resurfacing Body Compound for a few weeks now, and the way it evens out skin feels something like magic.

The formula uses the aforementioned capsule technology to infuse a comprehensive collection of ingredients like mandelic acid, salicylic acid, peptides, enzymes, and antioxidants. Once in the skin, these work together to renew your skin’s natural cell renewal process—essentially making sure that skin buildup doesn’t happen in the first place.

It’s a light, silky texture (almost like a serum) that sinks in rather quickly. I apply it at night just before bed, as the brand suggests that it’s used alone for at least one hour. While I do cover most of my arms, bum, and legs, I pay closer attention to areas that are prone to rough texture—like the backs of my arms and thighs. I’m always mindful of exfoliation, and no matter how gentle a product, I usually stick to no more than 2-3 times a week on my body.

It’s a splashy product that comes with a major price-tag, but it uses serious ingredients and technology–and things like that are going to cost a bit more. If you can fit it into your budget, I do have to say: It’s worth it.