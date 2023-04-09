Smooth, glowing, soft skin is the ultimate goal. I’m constantly slather on creams and tonics in the pursuit of a glowing complexion—face and body, included. One area I particularly struggle with is on my legs. For some reason, my legs have always been quite dry, and even appear rough, splotchy, and red. While I can go months without thinking about it (ahem, the winter months), once I start to show a bit more skin, they’re top of mind.

Well, a few years ago I discovered there’s a name for my skin’s appearance: Strawberry skin. It’s a fairly apt description: dotted visible pores, resembling the seeds of a strawberry. While redness isn’t necessarily part of it, it can be as it is with my skin. These teeny dots are hair follicles clogged with dead skin cells and oil, and can happen as a result of hair removal. Some folks are more prone to these than others, and I just happen to be one of those lucky individuals.