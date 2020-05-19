At the most basic level, here’s what really happens under those dots: Your hair follicles are clogged with dead skin cells. A number of things could be to blame, one of which happens to be keratosis pilaris (KP). This skin condition causes the buildup of keratin and dead skin cells within the hair follicles, resulting in those pesky rough bumps. It’s unfortunately hereditary, says board-certified dermatologist Loretta Ciraldo, M.D., FAAD, so you might just have a bout of bad luck where strawberry legs are concerned.

Another reason? Sometimes, ingrown hairs or razor burn can be the culprit, especially if you have less than stellar shaving habits. Assess those bumps—are they red and painful to the touch? If so, you might be facing some irritation from your razor, not so much the typical case of KP. In severe scenarios, you could even face some folliculitis, a bacterial or fungal infection that causes the hair follicles to become inflamed (usually due to shaving).

Finally, you could just have overly dry skin. Not only does dry skin enhance the aforementioned conditions, but it can make you vulnerable to a host of other skin concerns, including—you guessed it—the appearance of strawberry legs.