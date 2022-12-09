Scrubs are just one form of “manual” exfoliation—as opposed to chemical exfoliation, which we’ll cover next. Using a body scrub will help to physically lift excess dead skin and reveal a fresh canvas. Plus, it just feels great to connect with your body through hands-on massage.

One perk of using a body scrub is that it’s typically done in the shower (read: extremely low lift). You can keep your favorite store-bought scrub right next to your body wash (a few mbg approved picks here), or make your own—we’ll share our go-to DIY recipe in a bit.

Whether it’s store-bought or homemade, be sure to keep the granules fine. Many formulas use sugar and coffee, but regardless, “It is best to make sure the granules are small and smooth to prevent the scrub from being too abrasive on the skin,” board-certified dermatologist Marisa Garshick, M.D., FAAD tells mbg.

While these scrubs may be beneficial for some, they’re not fit for everyone. “Those with sensitive skin should avoid harsh scrubs and loofahs,” Garshick says. So if you notice your scrub leaves behind redness or irritation, it might be too harsh. Instead, look to chemical exfoliants—up next.