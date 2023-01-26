One of the most popular benefits: Grapeseed oil can be used by those with acne-prone skin, without running the risk of clogging their pores. Not only is it safe, but it’s actually beneficial for those with breakouts as it has anti-inflammatory properties and regulates sebum production3 .

“It’s been documented that people with acne-prone skin show a decrease in the concentration of linoleic acid and a deficiency of ceramides in their skin,” clean cosmetic chemist Krupa Koestline tells mbg.

“That leads to skin barrier dysfunction in which acne is the result. Assuring proper balance of lipid profiles in the skin as well as enhancing skin barrier functions can help maintain acne in the long term,” she adds.

This is a major win, as other popular oils like coconut oil, for example, may help to soften and nourish the skin, but can also build up, clogging pores and thus triggering breakouts.

However, it’s not the only acne-safe oil on the market, as others such as jojoba, evening primrose, and rosehip check this box, too.