Here’s the thing about pores: You can’t really change their size. "Pore size is genetic,” board-certified dermatologist Cybele Fishman, M.D., once shared with mbg, and holistic esthetician Britta Plug agrees: "Your pore size is genetically determined by the size of your pore glands," she says. That said, some people are just born with larger pores than others.

While you can’t exactly change the pores you were born with, a few factors can influence their size over time—weather, humidity, and air pollution, as well as lifestyle choices like diet can all affect their appearance. Not to mention, some people notice them enlarge as they age, too. That’s where pore minimizers come into play, as certain ingredients can purify pores and “shrink” them down to their baseline size.

"There are certain ingredients that can minimize the look of pores—namely my good friends tretinoin or retinol, and acids (alpha-, beta-, and polyhydroxy)—by helping the pore shed itself of excess sebum and keratin,” Fishman adds.

Clays, too, can help draw out excess oil and grime clogging up the pores, which can make them appear smaller. Just make sure you don’t dry out your skin too much, which will only trigger more oil production—the opposite of what you want when trying to minimize pores.

If you’re looking to shrink pores fast, you can also rely on makeup to create a film over your skin and “blur” the look of enlarged pores. Think mattifying primers and cushiony foundations that work to smooth skin texture and create a featherlight, satin finish. Some makeup formulas even play double duty, featuring pore-minimizing ingredients (like niacinamide) to simultaneously tighten enlarged pores and cover up their appearance.

At the end of the day, though, your pore size is permanent, and you can’t change their appearance forever. Nor should you want to! Skin is meant to have texture, contrary to what photoshopped ads and editing tools may have you believe. Brands themselves are even starting to move away from “poreless” or “flawless” skin marketing (and we believe that’s a very good thing), but if you want to achieve a smoother surface, these picks are a great start.