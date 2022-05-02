This Powerful Exfoliator Is My Secret To Vibrant Skin Without Blemishes

It took years of product testing to find a skin care routine that kept my complexion bright, clear, and glowing. My experiments revealed the power of skincare all-stars like vitamin C and niacinamide serums—but my biggest discovery of all was a chemical exfoliator.

While the name sounds scary, a chemical exfoliator uses exfoliating acids, such as AHAs and BHAs, to dissolve dead skin cells. This results in a smoother texture, more radiant complexion, unclogged pores, and a reduced appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. What’s not to love?

I’ve found that none works better for me than Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant.