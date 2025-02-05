Breathwork can help manage stress and ease anxiety. It is considered an "active" form of mediation, and can help ease anxiety quite quickly if it springs up. "When we engage in deep and rhythmic breathing, we activate the vagus nerve, turn on our parasympathetic nervous system, and pump the brakes on anxiety and stress," writes breathwork teacher Gwen Dittmar. Try box breathing (or 4-4-4-4 breath) when you need help to slow heart rate in fight-or-flight situations. The best part? It's totally free.