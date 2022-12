Retinoids can be irritating and drying, especially as you get into stronger formulas. When you start using any form of retinol, it’s best to start slow. Try not to use your retinoid more than once a week for the first week or two, then bump it up to twice a week and see how your skin feels.

Always stop using retinoids if you experience too much irritation or your skin becomes red and rashy. You may consider using the skin cycling method and work in one night with no actives at all to give your skin a rest period—here’s what you need to know about skin cycling.

Lastly, remember to be patient. “It can take 3-6 months before you see the full benefit of using a retinoid and it takes 4 or more weeks before your skin adjusts to using them,” Doyle notes. So give yourself some grace when starting these products, or going from a gentle formula to a more potent one.

PSA: On that note, you shouldn’t start a new retinoid product before a big event like a wedding, photoshoot, etc. Begin the journey when you have time to allow your skin to adjust stress-free.