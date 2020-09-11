How To Get Rid Of Back Acne: Causes + 12 Tips From Dermatologists
Acne’s most infamous location may be the face, but it certainly appears in a plethora of other locations. That’s because zits can appear anywhere you have a pore (sometimes called a sebaceous gland), that includes the face, chest, pits, legs, and back. The last of which, sometimes called “backne” is certainly one of the most prevalent.
You may think you’re the only person experiencing it—because, well, how many unclothed backs have you seen lately?—but rest assured it's a very common skin condition, and nothing to be worried or embarrassed about. It just takes a few extra steps to make sure pimples aren’t regularly popping up. (And if a few sneak up in the meantime? Don’t worry: It happens to the best of us.) Here, everything dermatologists want you to know about backne.
What is back acne and is it different than acne on your face?
You may think that zit pathology may change based on where they are located. And, there is some truth to that. At the end of the day, zits are zits: Simply clogged pores that collect sebum, dead skin cells, and debris until they form a blackhead, whitehead, pustule, or cysts. Body acne is also more common if you already have acne on your face: “More than half of people with facial acne have some body acne too,” says board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D.. “Just like facial acne, the main causes of body acne are genetics and hormones. Stress can play a part as well and for some people, diet may make a difference too—particularly foods with a high glycemic index and some dairy products.”
But there are certain lifestyle factors that contribute to body acne, particularly: “And for body acne, occlusive clothing, particularly over sweaty or oily skin—think a tight athletic bra after a sweaty workout, for example.” See, body acne is more commonly triggered by sweating and workout clothes (the obvious reason being that your body is where you wear clothing, not your face.)
Are the treatments different?
Given the nuances of body versus face acne, you may be curious to know if the treatments are different. Well, yes and no. Obviously if you know diet is a trigger for you, eliminating acne-causing foods will help acne all over the body; the same goes for stress. And, too, the types of ingredients that help acne are relatively similar.
The difference? “Treatment for body acne is similar to treatment for facial acne, but the skin on the body tends to be tougher than the skin on the face so it often can tolerate stronger treatments,” says King.
1. Shower after intense workouts.
Because backne can be triggered by a buildup of oil, sweat, and sweaty clothing, always shower after an intense workout, “Anyone is vulnerable to acne on the back, particularly those that play sports or do activities that cause sweating or rubbing of clothing or athletic gear,” says Umbareen Mahmood, M.D., board certified plastic surgeon and cosmetic injector at SKINNEY Medspa. “It is extremely important to pay attention to meticulous hygiene, especially showering immediately after a workout or any activity that causes the back to sweat.” Otherwise, all that sweat and oil will just sit on the skin, potentially irritating sebaceous glands.
2. Be mindful of how you are treating your microbiome.
So, yes, we just said to shower after intense workouts. (You should!) But by showering too much, or with the wrong products, you can also disrupt your microbiome. This can also cause people to breakout or have additional skin issues like inflammation. Be sure to use a small amount of non-sulfate cleansers as not to strip your skin of its oils, only use warm water (never hot), and always hydrate after with a natural hydrator. Check out our full guide to how to take a microbiome-supporting shower.
3. Only use clean workout gear.
If you use sweaty clothing or gear, you’re just opening the possibility to re-introduce sweat and acne-causing bacteria from your last workout. “Make a routine washing of gym clothes and disinfecting of athletic gear,” says Mahmood. This is not only the more hygienic option, but it will likely save you a pimple or two down the line.
4. Switch your protein powder.
Some traditional protein powders, or more specifically those that use whey protein, have been connected to back acne in some research. While the connection is still unclear, researchers assume the root of it lies with whey’s effect on hormones. The studies conducted have been on humans, but have been very small, so more research is needed to make conclusive claims.
Regardless, if you feel your protein powder may be to blame, consider other options—as outlined in our guide to protein powders.
5. Use a body wash with salicylic acid.
Much in the same way you can use a salicylic acid face wash, find a body wash with the ingredient (or willow bark, the acid’s natural cousin). “Salicylic acid is an excellent pore-clearing ingredient because it exfoliates the surface of the skin and penetrates into pores to remove oil. This helps to prevent pores from becoming clogged and can help remove clogs that have already formed,” says King. “This is a great ingredient for people with oily and acne-prone skin, and particularly for treating and preventing comedonal acne, like blackheads and whiteheads.”
6. Try a body mask with charcoal or clay.
Body masks have become something of a hot topic in the last few years: You can find one to suit any skin concern or area, really. And if you have the time and interest, why not? Slather on a clarifying body mask onto rinsed skin, let it sit for the recommended amount of time (usually around 10 minutes), and rinse in the shower.
As for ingredients in said body masks, you can look for AHAs or BHAs, as well as charcoal or clays. “Charcoal absorbs excess sebum, so it's a great choice if you have oily skin,” says King. Clays operate similarly, absorbing dead skin cells and oil, before sloughing off when washed.
7. Avoid comedogenic body lotions.
Then there’s the type of products we typically put on our bodies post treatment or shower: For many of us, we are far more precious about the types of creams and tonics we put on our delicate facial skin. (For good reason: The skin on the body is much more durable and able to handle more than the thin skin on our face.) However, the problem arises when those thicker products start clogging pores. “Be mindful that you’re not applying comedogenic topicals, like some of the oil-based anti-chafing products can potentially clog pores and contribute to acne. Look for non-comedogenic alternatives,” says King.
8. Find a cream with anti-inflammatory ingredients to reduce irritation and scarring.
“Prevention of acne is key with early treatment and reducing inflammation,” says Mahmood. If you use calming ingredients, such as aloe vera, colloidal oat, or chamomile, you’ll be better able to avoid those dense, inflamed zits that leave behind scarring.
9. For severe cases, use a topical retinoid.
Retinoids, and all their derivatives, are a popular acne treatment for medium to severe acne. (Even those with mild cases can get away with using some of the more gentle OTC options that come buffered with moisturizing agents.)
“A topical retinoid is also a great acne-fighting ingredient,” says King. “Topical retinoids have a comedolytic effect, meaning that they help to prevent and treat clogged pores. This is because they increase the turnover of skin cells and reduce the tendency of cells and keratin debris to clump together and clog up pores. They also decrease the discoloration that can be left after a pimple, and because they increase the turnover of skin cells, this reduces the healing time for acne.”
While they are more commonly found in face creams or serums, you can find the ingredient in body products as well.
10. Use appropriate hair care.
A culprit often missed is hair care, especially if you have long strands: your hair care. If you have pimples populating your nape, shoulders, back, and elsewhere touched by your hair, it may be your products. Research suggests that residue from shampoo and conditioner can remain on the forehead, cheeks, scalp, and back for up to two hours. And for styling products (think leave-ins and curl creams), that residue remains for up to four.
If this is you, find hair care free of irritants (like fragrance), silicones, and comedogenic agents.
11. Don’t pick.
“It is incredibly important not to squeeze, pop, or pick at the acne lesion,” says Mahmood. This creates opportunities for infection, open wounds, scabbing, and scarring. Not to mention, this greatly prolongs the healing time. Trust us: if you just leave it alone and tend to it with topicals, you’ll be much happier in the long run.
12. Know when to visit a derm.
“If you have acne lesions that are inflamed, painful and potentially causing scarring then you should see a dermatologist to discuss treatment options,” says King. “Also if there are signs of infection, then see a doctor—these include warmth, tenderness, swelling, redness and pus.”
Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.