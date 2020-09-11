Acne’s most infamous location may be the face, but it certainly appears in a plethora of other locations. That’s because zits can appear anywhere you have a pore (sometimes called a sebaceous gland), that includes the face, chest, pits, legs, and back. The last of which, sometimes called “backne” is certainly one of the most prevalent.

You may think you’re the only person experiencing it—because, well, how many unclothed backs have you seen lately?—but rest assured it's a very common skin condition, and nothing to be worried or embarrassed about. It just takes a few extra steps to make sure pimples aren’t regularly popping up. (And if a few sneak up in the meantime? Don’t worry: It happens to the best of us.) Here, everything dermatologists want you to know about backne.