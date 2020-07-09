To get curls just right, sometimes it takes more than one product. (Or for some of us, several.) But there is something oh-so-satisfying about finding your perfect product cocktail—in fact, we might argue it’s as satisfying as an actual cocktail. And the cornerstone of many a curly girl’s product lineups is the curl cream. Sure, you might need a frizz controlling-spray, a hydrating serum, heat protectant, or any number of curl products—but the curl cream is what gives you that definition and hold we all so adore. Without it, springs run the risk of looking, well, unsprung.

We rounded up our favorites, here, with options that will work for any curl type.