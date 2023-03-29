Protein powders are made by extracting protein from various sources such as milk, soy, or peas using heat or enzymes. The extracted protein is dried and powdered for use as a supplement.

Some protein powders are minimally processed (hemp), while others are more processed (whey hydrolysate). That doesn't always mean one is better than the other. In the case of whey hydrolysate, the extra processing allows the protein's amino acids to be absorbed faster in the body. Likewise, whey isolate is more processed than whey concentrate in order to make the final product virtually lactose-free.

While it depends on the product, an average serving of whey protein powder contains about 120 calories and 25 grams of protein. Vegan protein powders can contain anywhere from 15 grams of protein to 25 or more grams per serving when using a blend of two or more plant protein sources.

Protein powder is often used as a convenient tool to help people reach their daily protein needs (over 100 grams a day for most people).