Whey is the clear liquid portion of milk left over from the cheese or yogurt manufacturing process after coagulation and curd removal.

The milk undergoes quality testing before enzymes are added to separate the curd (casein) from the liquid whey. Then, the liquid whey is pasteurized before being processed into its concentrate and isolate forms.

Whey is a high-quality complete protein (meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids1 ) and it makes up 20% of the protein2 found in dairy milk.

There are three main types of whey protein: concentrate (WPC), isolate (WPI), and hydrolysate (WPH). WPC contains 70-80% protein and is the least processed form3 , retaining some lactose and fat content and other nutritional value. WPI is a more processed form of whey, comprising 90-95% protein and less than 1% lactose4 , making it a safer option for people with lactose intolerance.

WPH is free from fats, carbs, and lactose and contains the highest protein content. In addition, WPC has been shown to enhance fat mass reduction more than other forms of whey protein, according to a 2019 meta-analysis published in Nutrients5 . However, it’s the most processed form with the least nutritional value.