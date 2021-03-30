6 Things to Know When You’re Diagnosed With Type 2 Diabetes

If you’ve been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, you’ll probably never forget the moment your doctor shared the news--and the rollercoaster of emotions that followed. Maybe you saw it coming; your doctor told you sometime within the last decade that you were pre-diabetic, and you always assumed diabetes was inevitable. Or maybe it came out of left field. I’m not even overweight, you thought.

First, know this: All your feelings are valid—and completely normal. It’s overwhelming to find out that you have a chronic illness such as Type 2 diabetes. And it can make you feel as if you don’t have much control over your health and life right now. We get it. The very empowering silver lining is, there are a number of things you can do--from monitoring your glucose levels with the most accurate tools to tweaking your diet without depriving yourself--to make this journey more manageable. Here, six perspective-changing points to remember when dealing with a new Type 2 diabetes diagnosis.