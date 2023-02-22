For years, experts have recommended consuming protein within a post-exercise anabolic window15 of 30 to 120 minutes to optimize skeletal muscle growth and fat-burning. However, more recent research16 has indicated that protein timing isn't as critical as we initially thought.

So instead of feeling the need to slam a whey protein shake after your workout, you can just eat protein throughout the day to promote muscle growth. Most experts agree that eating 25 to 30 grams of high-quality protein in each meal is a solid strategy for filling your daily protein needs (typically at least 100 grams per day for active people).

If your health goal is to lose weight (specifically fat), upping your protein intake can help you reach it. "Increasing protein intake during periods of calorie restriction would benefit someone trying to lose weight," says Nepocatych. "Both muscle and fat mass are lost during weight loss. Therefore, higher protein intake [throughout the day] will help to preserve muscle mass and burn more calories."

Casein may be a better option for weight loss since it's slower to digest and can keep you feeling full longer. In addition, research reveals that whey is more satiating in the short term, whereas casein is more satiating in the long term17 .

It's best to get most of your protein from whole-food sources, but whey and casein protein powders can help you fill gaps where needed so you can make sure your body is getting the protein it needs.