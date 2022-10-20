 Skip to content

How Much Protein You Should Eat Post-Workout + Best Protein Sources
|
Hannah Frye
woman drinking protein shake

Image by istock // VioletaStoimenova

October 20, 2022 — 9:28 AM

Hungry post-workout? Given the calories burned, this will come as no surprise, but what you eat after exercising can impact how your muscles respond. While there’s no magic food for everyone, some may want to incorporate one particular macronutrient—protein. 

On a recent episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, functional medicine doctor Gabrielle Lyon, D.O., explains exactly how much protein you need post-workout and where to get it. Here’s her perspective.

How much protein should you eat after a workout?

“If you are younger, the post-training window for protein doesn't really matter," Lyon explains. If you meet your overarching daily protein needs, you don’t necessarily need to pack in a protein-heavy meal after you workout. Translation: No need to pound a protein shake post-exercise in your 20s and 30s—unless you want to, then by all means, sip away!

For older age groups, however, protein post-workout becomes more important. "As you get older, the blood flow to the muscles increases post-training, and there's really good data to suggest that older muscle can respond like younger muscle post-training with the addition of dietary protein,” Lyon says. Yes, you may be able to make your muscles act younger—which, in turn, may help you live longer, according to Lyon.

So how much protein should you aim for as you age? “I would say 30 grams of protein post-training is a great strategy for nearly everybody,” Lyon says. If you'd like to assess your daily protein goals, Lyon also offers a simple calculator:

  • For muscle maintenance: Take your weight in pounds and multiply by 0.8 to get optimal protein intake in grams
  • To build muscle: Take your weight in pounds and multiple by 1.0 to understand optimal protein intake in grams

Now, this is a fairly hefty dose of protein—a bit more than the current RDA—so it's important to do what's right for your own body. And don’t stress too much if your post-workout meal is slightly below Lyon's radar; at the end of the day, everyone has different nutritional needs, and it's important to honor your own.

Best protein sources. 

You can opt for animal or plant protein sources to fill this quota. In each category there are naturally some foods that are richer in protein than others—here’s a list of a few key players and how much protein they contain per serving, so you can brainstorm your next post-workout meal.

Animal protein: 

  • Chicken breast - 59 grams
  • Turkey breast - 25 grams
  • Lean beef - 24 grams
  • Seafood - 28-40 grams
  • Eggs- 6 grams each
  • Grass fed collagen - 15 grams

Plant protein: 

  • Chickpeas - 10 grams
  • Black beans - 15 grams
  • Lentils - 18 grams
  • Hemp seeds - 11 grams
  • Oats - 10 grams

The takeaway. 

While there isn’t one perfect food to consume post-workout, focusing on protein intake for older adults can encourage better muscle response. Lyon recommends squeezing in around 30 grams, but if you prefer a little less, it's up to you. If protein powder is more your speed, opt for one of these five pea protein supplements to check the box.

