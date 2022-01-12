 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Recipes
This Gut Expert's Breakfast Smoothie Recipe Keeps Him Full All Day Long

This Gut Expert's Breakfast Smoothie Recipe Keeps Him Full All Day Long

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and wellness. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
This Gut Expert's Smoothie Keeps You Full & Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar

Image by Tatjana Zlatkovic / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
January 12, 2022 — 12:27 PM

"Depending on how much time I have in the day, I have two main alternating breakfasts," board-certified internist, gut health expert, and mbg Collective member Vincent Pedre, M.D., tells us on the mindbodygreen podcast. On slower mornings, he loves a hearty avocado toast (we share the recipe here, if you're interested). But on busy days when he needs to grab and go, frying up a perfect, sunny-side-up egg sounds less than ideal. 

That's why Pedre has a filling, gut-supporting smoothie on lock: "A smoothie, when I'm in a rush, is a great breakfast," he says. "I can pack a lot of nutrition into that." Below, his go-to blend. 

A gut expert's breakfast smoothie recipe. 

Full disclosure: Pedre's exact recipe varies from day to day, but he always includes a healthy mix of fiber, protein, and healthy fats (the nutrient trifecta for balancing blood sugar and keeping you full). He'll also toss in some noteworthy extras, like moringa powder, an antioxidant- and fiber-rich superfood that can help aid digestion as well—a recent study in mice even found that the leaf powder may improve gut bacteria

With that, let's dive into Pedre's everyday gut-supporting recipe. Feel free to tweak the measurements as you see fit:

Advertisement

Ingredients:

  • 1 serving protein powder
  • 1 cup blueberries
  • 1 cup greens (spinach, kale, etc.)
  • 1 tablespoon hemp seeds
  • ½ cup nuts of choice (pecans, macadamia nuts, etc.)
  • 1 tablespoon moringa powder
  • 1 cup milk of choice (feel free to add more depending on your desired consistency) 

Method:

  1. Place all ingredients into a blender and whir until smooth.
  2. Sip and enjoy! 

The great thing about smoothies, Pedre notes, is that they're oh-so-versatile. So if you're not feeling like pecans one morning? Swap them with macadamia nuts! Want to nix the protein powder in favor of nut butter? Go right ahead. "Every day you can mix it up," he notes. 

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

The one-step routine to support youthful skin, strong hair & a healthy gut*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(29)
beauty & gut collagen+

On the subject of protein powder, Pedre has his favorite blends: "I might use Nature M.D.'s NutriProtein—it's a chocolate-vanilla flavor—and I also use the Nourish protein as part of my Happy Gut Essentials program," he says. Both are quality options, but choosing the right powder ultimately depends on the benefits you're looking for. 

For example, proper protein powders tend to be better for those following a vegan diet or who are strictly interested in muscle gains. Collagen powder, on the other hand, has a different set of amino acids than a typical animal or plant-based protein powder and supports full-body benefits, including skin, hair, muscle, joint, and bone health.* Again, it's your smoothie recipe (chef's choice!), but if you are interested in adding a collagen powder, here's our handy roundup of favorites

Advertisement

The takeaway.

On jam-packed mornings, a breakfast smoothie can help you get the nutrients you need without spending too much time in the kitchen. "That's one breakfast I might have if I've got to head out the door quickly," Pedre adds. And if you meal-prep your smoothie ingredients beforehand? All you need to do is throw them into a blender and mix. 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
beauty & gut collagen+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(29)
beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

The one-step routine to support youthful skin, strong hair & a healthy gut*

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

The one-step routine to support youthful skin, strong hair & a healthy gut*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(29)
beauty & gut collagen+
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and wellness. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

How To Personalize Your Diet Like A Dietitian: 7 Strategic Steps

Ella Davar, R.D., CDN
How To Personalize Your Diet Like A Dietitian: 7 Strategic Steps
Functional Food

Eating More Of This Healthy Fat Can Lead To A Longer Life, Study Says

Abby Moore
Eating More Of This Healthy Fat Can Lead To A Longer Life, Study Says
Beauty

This One Common Mistake Will Make Your Perfume Wear Off Within The Hour

Jamie Schneider
This One Common Mistake Will Make Your Perfume Wear Off Within The Hour
Beauty

This Skin Care Expert Wants You To Have 3 "Skin Snacks" A Day

Alexandra Engler
This Skin Care Expert Wants You To Have 3 "Skin Snacks" A Day
Love

10 Signs You're With The Right Person At The Wrong Time

Julie Nguyen
10 Signs You're With The Right Person At The Wrong Time
Spirituality

I'm A Professional Intuitive & Here's How I'm Navigating Mercury Retrograde

Natasha Levinger
I'm A Professional Intuitive & Here's How I'm Navigating Mercury Retrograde
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Sex

I'm A Sex Therapist: Look Out For These 9 Signs Of An Unsatisfying Sex Life

Rachel Wright, LMFT
I'm A Sex Therapist: Look Out For These 9 Signs Of An Unsatisfying Sex Life
Beauty

The Only Tip You'll Ever Need To Expertly & Easily Apply Top Eyeliner

Jamie Schneider
The Only Tip You'll Ever Need To Expertly & Easily Apply Top Eyeliner
Integrative Health

No Matter How Stressful My Day, This Supplement Calms Me Down At Night*

Caroline Jordan
No Matter How Stressful My Day, This Supplement Calms Me Down At Night*
Integrative Health

Which Is The Superior Supplement: Fish Oil Or Omega-3?

Morgan Chamberlain
Which Is The Superior Supplement: Fish Oil Or Omega-3?
Nature

5 Ways To Get Outside More This Winter (For The Sake Of Your Mental Health)

Emma Loewe
5 Ways To Get Outside More This Winter (For The Sake Of Your Mental Health)
Integrative Health

I Reversed People's Biological Age By 3 Years, Thanks To These Epinutrients

Jason Wachob
I Reversed People's Biological Age By 3 Years, Thanks To These Epinutrients
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/gut-experts-filling-breakfast-smoothie-recipe
beauty & gut collagen+

The one-step routine to support youthful skin, strong hair & a healthy gut*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
beauty & gut collagen+

Your article and new folder have been saved!