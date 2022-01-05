We’ve entered a new year, and for some, enhancing gut health is high on the resolutions list—with weight management and/or bloat reduction as one of the main goals. Now, everyone has a different plan of action for healthy weight support, as everyone has a unique body type, schedule, lifestyle, etc. But nourishing your body with nutrient-rich fuel is a significant part of the process—and who better to grab a gut-supporting menu from than board-certified internist, gut health expert, and mbg Collective member Vincent Pedre, M.D.?

On this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, Pedre gives us a glimpse into a typical day of eating. “It's my individual approach what I found works for my body,” he notes, but if you’re looking for some recipe inspiration in 2022, check out his healthy meals below.