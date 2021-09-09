If I'm looking to make brunch for a crowd, odds are I'm reaching for an oven-safe skillet and a dozen eggs: it's frittata time! This is a great dish to make when you have some leftover cooked veggies, but I've also found it's just a tried-and-true crowd pleaser.

"Budget-friendly and an excellent use for leftover protein and those last few veggies that need to be eaten, frittatas will be a mainstay in your Paleo kitchen," writes Ciarra Colacino in The Frugal Paleo Cookbook.

And she's not wrong—this recipe from her books keeps it strictly to basics, but the cooking technique fosters plenty of flavor. "This particular recipe calls for eggs, onion, and butter or ghee and feeds at least four people," she writes, "It doesn’t get much more affordable than that!"