While both dishes are traditionally mainly baked eggs, there are a few key differences between the two the first being the vessel they're cooked in.

Frittatas are the crust-less option, that's made up mostly of egg but with a touch of dairy—which is meant to help keep the mixture soft and creamy. The fillings for a frittata are started cooking on the stove in an oven-safe skillet, before the egg and dairy mixture is added. After that, you traditionally continue cooking the mixture on the stove until it starts to set, and then transfer it to the oven.

Classically, you'd find a quiche cooked in a pie pan with a flaky pastry crust. The egg mixture in a quiche also usually has a higher ratio of cream (more like 1:2 egg to liquid). Because it has a crust—which has to be blind baked—the quiche can have a softer custard mix. The majority of the cooking for a quiche is done in the oven, unlike a frittata—while you can partially cook fillings on the stove, it's not a necessary step.