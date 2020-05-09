mindbodygreen

This Vegan Frittata Is The Ultimate Plant-Based, Protein-Packed Breakfast

Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has bachelor's degrees in journalism and english literature from Boston University.
Vegan Frittata with Side Salad of Greens and Grape Tomatoes

Image by Gemma Ogston / Contributor

May 9, 2020 — 11:13 AM

We may all be celebrating Mother's Day from home, but that doesn't mean we can't make it particularly special—which is exactly what this plant-based frittata is. This clever recipe uses a chickpea flour batter to imitate the texture and behavior of eggs in a classic frittata.

But the recipe also takes into an important thing to remember in this new normal: the role of cooking as a self-care practice. The recipe comes from Gemma Ogston's The Self-Care Cookbook (publishing this week).

"We have never had a need for self-care cooking quite as much as now," Ogston told mindbodygreen. "For me the most important thing to do is cook simple foods. I want to take away the pressure and any stress so for me that has meant going back to basics with my cooking," she said.

For Ogston, those simple foods are being made with pantry staples, like lentils, canned beans, and rices. This recipe harnesses produce and pantry staples to make something that you'd otherwise need eggs to make—an ingredient that may not be as simple to acquire as it once was.

The process used to make the plant-based eggs in this recipe is also a perfect canvas for creative cooking. "My creative side is flourishing, which is bringing me so much joy," said Ogston in an email, "making meals out of whatever I have in the fridge and not being afraid to try something new."

Here, you can find her recipe for an easy plant-based frittata, the perfect centerpiece for a celebratory at-home brunch.

Quinoa Breakfast Frittata

Serves 4 | Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

  • 3 tbsp olive oil
  • 5¼ oz mushrooms, finely chopped
  • 1 small onion, peeled and finely chopped
  • 1 small red bell pepper, seeded and finely chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves, peeled and chopped
  • 9 oz kale or spinach, stalks and ribs removed from the kale and chopped
  • 1⅔ cups chickpea flour (gram flour)
  • sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • ½ cup pre-cooked quinoa (or cook 3 tbsp dried quinoa according to the package instructions)

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 425°F. Line an 11-inch round cake pan with parchment paper.
  2. In a large saucepan, warm half the olive oil over medium heat. Add the mushrooms, onion, and pepper and cook for about 5 minutes.
  3. Add the garlic and kale or spinach leaves, cook for 5 minutes, then remove from the heat and set aside.
  4. In a large bowl, mix together the chickpea flour, remaining olive oil, and 1 ½ cups water to make a batter. Season with a pinch of salt and pepper.
  5. Add the cooked vegetables, quinoa, and parsley, then stir until well combined. Pour the mixture into the lined cake pan and bake for 20 minutes.
  6. Remove from the oven and leave to cool for 5 minutes, then slice into wedges.

Tip: The chickpea flour batter acts in the same way as eggs, so you can make a scrambled egg–type dish. Cook some in vegan butter or olive oil in a nonstick frying pan on low heat, stirring constantly. Fold in some chopped chives and parsley and serve with a simple mixed salad. a small bunch of parsley, chopped mixed salad

Reprinted from The Self-Care Cookbook. Text © 2019 by Gemma Ogston. Photography © 2019 by Gemma Ogston. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Penguin Random House, LLC.

