This Vegan Frittata Is The Ultimate Plant-Based, Protein-Packed Breakfast

We may all be celebrating Mother's Day from home, but that doesn't mean we can't make it particularly special—which is exactly what this plant-based frittata is. This clever recipe uses a chickpea flour batter to imitate the texture and behavior of eggs in a classic frittata.

But the recipe also takes into an important thing to remember in this new normal: the role of cooking as a self-care practice. The recipe comes from Gemma Ogston's The Self-Care Cookbook (publishing this week).

"We have never had a need for self-care cooking quite as much as now," Ogston told mindbodygreen. "For me the most important thing to do is cook simple foods. I want to take away the pressure and any stress so for me that has meant going back to basics with my cooking," she said.

For Ogston, those simple foods are being made with pantry staples, like lentils, canned beans, and rices. This recipe harnesses produce and pantry staples to make something that you'd otherwise need eggs to make—an ingredient that may not be as simple to acquire as it once was.

The process used to make the plant-based eggs in this recipe is also a perfect canvas for creative cooking. "My creative side is flourishing, which is bringing me so much joy," said Ogston in an email, "making meals out of whatever I have in the fridge and not being afraid to try something new."

Here, you can find her recipe for an easy plant-based frittata, the perfect centerpiece for a celebratory at-home brunch.