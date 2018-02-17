Yes, It's Possible To Make A Vegan Omelet. Here's How
Vegan omelet seems like an oxymoron, but Rita Serano, author of the new Vegan in 7 cookbook, has figured out the secret ingredient: chickpea flour. In this genius recipe, she mixes the chickpea flour with water to create an omelet -like texture, then stuffs it with fresh herbs in the style of Persian staple Kuku Sabzi.
Vegan Kuku Sabzi
Kuku (pronounced koo-koo) is a savory Iranian omelet. The word sabzi refers to the large amount of herbs used, which makes this a beautifully green and very tasty way to start the day. Chickpea flour is a perfect egg substitute, and the amount makes four individual omelets.
Serves 4
Ingredients
- ¾ cup chickpea flour
- Bunch of fresh parsley, chopped
- Bunch of fresh cilantro, chopped
- ½ bunch of fresh dill, chopped
- 4 scallions, chopped
- ¾ cup chopped walnuts
- Non-dairy yogurt (we love Kite Hill Greek-Style almond milk yogurt) or hot sauce, to serve
Method
- Mix the chickpea flour with ⅔ cup of water in a bowl and stir until smooth and free of lumps. Stir in the chopped herbs, scallions, walnuts, and ¼ teaspoon of salt.
- Heat a nonstick skillet over high heat (adding a little olive oil or coconut oil if necessary). Spoon in ¼ of the batter, swirl around the skillet to spread evenly, and cook for about 2 minutes. When the top is dry, carefully flip it over and cook the other side for 2 minutes.
- Transfer the "omelet" to a plate and cover with a piece of foil to keep it warm while you cook the other three "omelets." Serve with yogurt or hot sauce.
Based on excerpts from Vegan in 7 by Rita Serrano, with the permission of Kyle Books. Copyright © 2018.
And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.