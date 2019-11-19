You probably remember learning about carnivores, herbivores, and omnivores back in grade school. Carnivores eat meat (and exclusively so—they survive on all-meat diets), while herbivores are nature's vegetarians. Omnivores are happy to eat both, balancing some meats with some plant-based foods, like fruits and vegetables. Humans are, by nature, omnivores, but we're in the unique position of being able to choose what we want to eat and avoid.

Going vegetarian or vegan is a pretty common lifestyle choice for humans, at least in some parts of the world. But what about going in the other direction? What about choosing to embrace your inner predator and eschewing plants as food altogether? Choosing that lifestyle would make you one of the growing number of people experimenting with the carnivore diet, a meal plan that, just like it sounds, involves eating only meat.

Horrified? Intrigued? Wondering if this is all a hoax? Here's everything you need to know about this new meat-based eating trend, especially if you're thinking about trying the carnivore diet yourself.