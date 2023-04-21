What Actually Breaks A Fast? 5 Intermittent-Fasting Experts Weigh In

"A few issues that arise when people get super hungry during fasts are that they might not eat enough during eating hours, or they might be eating foods high in carbohydrates that spike and crash their blood sugar," says B.J. Hardick, D.C. "Keeping a food journal can help ensure you're eating enough of the right foods. If you're doing both things correctly and still aren't losing weight, dial back the fast an hour or two and see if that helps."