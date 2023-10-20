This has to do with how calories (even small amounts of them) ignite our digestion and bring our body out of fasting-and-repair mode. They can also trigger an insulin spike. During fasting, your insulin levels are supposed to drop12 , so your body can begin using glycogen (a type of glucose stored in the liver) as an energy source. This leads to a rapid loss in water weight. Once glycogen is depleted, your body can also start converting proteins and fats into energy, leading to further weight loss and metabolic benefits.