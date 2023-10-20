5 Drinks That Are OK To Sip While Fasting — And 5 That Will Break Your Fast Immediately
As more people try intermittent fasting in the name of better cognition or metabolic health, many questions arise about what exactly breaks a fast.
Food is an obvious culprit, but what about beverages? What (if anything) can you drink while fasting to stay satisfied? We polled fasting experts and research scientists to learn all about what you can drink while fasting without losing out on benefits.
While what you can drink while fasting largely depends on the type of fast you're doing and how strictly you're following it, here are some general expert-backed best practices:
The need to knows:
- Food choices (and fasts) are largely personal: If you’ve committed to time-restricted eating, but find yourself wondering, “What can I drink besides water while fasting?” the answer depends on how strictly you’re following the fast.
- Strict fasters will say that anything other than water is off the table: Technically, anything with calories could interfere with the fat burning and autophagy that happens during fasting. For this reason, those who are very strict about fasting protocols only drink water while fasting.
- That said, drinking low-calorie drinks might make fasting easier to stick with: Low-calorie drinks like coffee, tea, and lemon water or sugar-free electrolyte drinks may help keep the body fueled during fasting periods—and they shouldn't get in the way of the benefits of fasting too much. The longer the fasting period, the more helpful these drinks may be.
What to drink while fasting
While the type of fast you're following might impact the types of drinks you sip during your fasting window, the following bevs are largely fasting-friendly, since they're so low in calories.
Water (zero calorie)
Water is the best thing to drink while fasting. Besides the fact that water has zero calories, it also offers the human body a slew of health benefits (not to mention makes up around 60% of the human anatomy).
Nurse practitioner and author of Intermittent Fasting Transformation: IF45, Cynthia Thurlow, N.P., tells mindbodygreen that drinking water with electrolytes is also allowed, as long as it’s unsweetened. But “save the stevia/monk fruit flavored options for your feeding window,” she suggests.
Tea and black coffee (low in calories)
Physician Catherine Waldrop, M.D. previously told mbg that while a cup of black coffee or tea doesn’t offer the body the same amount of hydration as a glass of water, she counts them toward a person’s daily water intake.
This is good news if you need a caffeine fix in the morning, but you still need to be mindful of your serving size, as journalist Steve Hendricks, author of The Oldest Cure in the World: Adventures in the Art and Science of Fasting, notes the caffeine in coffee can affect your fast. However, the jury’s still out on how much of an effect it has.
“What we know with certainty is that even a modest amount of caffeine, particularly in the morning, resets our circadian clocks,” Hendricks previously told mbg. “But to what extent morning caffeine also fires up our metabolism and pulls us out of our body's fasting-and-repair mode is, so far as I know, still uncertain." Here's a deep dive into the debate on whether caffeinated coffee breaks a fast.
Coffee with MCT or coconut oil (medium calorie)
Fasting researcher and professor of Nutrition at the University of Illinois Chicago, Krista Varady, Ph.D., tells mindbodygreen that while adding MCT or coconut oil to your coffee will, calorically, break your fast, it shouldn't stop ketosis (the process by which the body utilizes stored fat as an energy source instead of glucose).
“They will add to your calories, but can keep you feeling full,” Varady says, not completely writing off the beverage option. Thurow is also not against adding MCT Oil to coffee during a fasting period as “fats are processed differently [than] other macros.”
Here's a guide to whipping up a comforting cup of coconut oil coffee.
Sparkling and seltzer waters (zero calories)
Thurlow says that as long as the sparkling or seltzer water in your fridge does not contain artificial sweeteners, you can enjoy it during your fasting window.
“[Artificial sweeteners like] aspartame and sucralose impact not just oral glucose tolerance, but also the health of the gut microbiome,” she says. So, for optimal gut health, you may want to limit these, whether you're fasting or not.
Water with lemon (low in calories)
Thurlow says that while squeezing lemon into your water does technically break a fast, “the benefits of lemon on supporting hydration, detoxification, some vitamin C, etc.,” are a plus. In other words: If adding lemon to your water (hot, cold, or room temperature) is part of your existing routine, feel free to stick with it while fasting.
What to avoid while fasting
No matter what type of fast you're following, these drinks are best avoided during your fasting window:
Soda
Soda is loaded with sugar. One cup of Coca-Cola, for example, contains 26 grams—that’s one gram over the daily recommended sugar limit for women. Soda is also high in calories, so you’ll want to avoid sipping on this bubbly beverage during a fasting window.
As for diet, zero-calorie, or zero-sugar beverages, these are also a no-go, as they contain artificial sweeteners that can trigger an insulin response.
What to sip instead: Reach for seltzer or sparkling waters to curb your carbonated cravings instead.
Alcohol
Alcoholic beverages can also be high in calories and sugar. Varady says drinking alcohol on an empty stomach during your fasting window is never a good idea.
What to sip instead: Sip coffee for a quick pick-me-up, sans booze.
Smoothies
Well-balanced smoothies make for a great snack or meal option, as they’re loaded with nutrients, minerals, and macro and micronutrients, but they will break your fast.
Thurlow also stresses that commercially available options (pre-packaged, store-bought bottles) often have “way too much sugar with little to no fiber to help slow absorption.” Her advice? Wait until your fasting period is over and either make your smoothie at home or opt for a piece of fruit.
What to sip instead: Add some lemon to your water for a fruity kick during your fasting window.
Bone and vegetable broths
Again, although packed with nutrients, bone and vegetable broths are caloric beverages that will fire up your digestive system. These warming beverages should be avoided if you’re sticking to a fast.
That said, Thurlow notes that for patients undergoing medically supervised longer fasts (i.e. for a procedure like a colonoscopy), these types of broths might be on the approved-to-consume list as they contribute to a healthy gut and contain protein. Also, drinking bone broth is a great way to break your fast, as the liquid is light on your stomach.
What to sip instead: Tea can provide some of the warmth and comfort of bone broth without the calories.
Coffee with cream, milk, or butter
According to Thurlow, you’re better off taking your coffee black or with MCT oil or coconut oil if you can. “I don't love butter or milk, as they are insulinemic (they will spike insulin),” Thurlow says.
What to sip instead: Try to take your coffee black or add some MCT oil or coconut oil.
Does the type of fast matter?
In short, yes. Consuming anything caloric will technically break a fast. However, whether or not drinks that are low in calories “count” as breaking your fast depends on the type of fast you’re following and how strictly you're following it.
There are many types of fasting, but the most common is time-restricted eating, during which participants limit the window of time they can eat to a set number of hours each day. How long you fast (10 hours, 16 hours, 18 hours, 20 hours, sometimes even 24 hours) will be determined by your age, health, lifestyle, and, of course, your health goals.
Here are a few popular types of fasting and how beverages can fit into them:
5:2 fasting
In a 5:2 fast, a person eats as they normally would for five days out of the week and is restricted to 500 to 600 calories per day for the remaining two days.
This type of fasting has been shown to aid in weight loss, enhance cognitive function, and support an individual’s cardiometabolic health.
On fasting days, you'll want to stick to water, tea, and black coffee because they’re low in calories and sugar-free. You’re better off saving your calories for (and focusing on nutrition during) your meals. On normal eating days, feel free to incorporate other healthy beverages like smoothies or bone broths to the rotation, but still do your best to avoid sugary sodas or juices.
The verdict: Stick to zero-calorie drinks if you can
16:8 fasting
The 16:8 intermittent fasting plan is a popular one for beginners because it offers fasters a longer feeding window (fast for 16 hours, feed for 8). It’s known for aiding in weight loss and lowering cholesterol.
Because you have more time to eat during a 16:8 fast compared to other plans, it might be best to be stricter when you are in your fasting window. Stick to zero-calorie beverages like water or sparkling water if you can.
The verdict: Stick to zero-calorie drinks if you can
18:6 fasting
The 18:6 intermittent fast is a more restictive option, as you fast for 18 hours and feed for six. For reference, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, as of 2020, the average individual between the ages of 25 and 45 years old was, on average, awake for 14 to 15 hours. That’s 9 hours of awake fasting hours.
According to Madiha Saeed, M.D., author of The Holistic Rx, it’s crucial to stay hydrated throughout this longer window. In a previous article, Saeed told mindbodygreen that if you get tired of plain water, green and black teas, as well as ginger and other herbal options, can help keep you hydrated and support electrolyte function in the body.
The verdict: Feel free to sip low- or medium-calorie drinks
24-hour fasts or religious fasts
Day-long fasts are generally religious customs (Mormons fast for 24 hours at a time, while the 36-hour fast has been nicknamed the Monk fast for its ties to Hinduism), or medically prescribed. Research suggests that 24-hour fasts once per month can lower mortality rates and lower a person’s risk of heart failure.
To reap the full benefits of this intense fast, most people will want to stick with zero-calorie beverages. However, you should always work with a doctor before attempting an extreme fast like this.
The verdict: Stick to zero-calorie drinks if you can
Reverse fasting
With reverse fasting, the fasting window begins around 5 or 6 p.m. and lasts 12 to 15 hours. It too has some significant science-backed results, including a reduction in breast cancer recurrence. According to integrative medicine doctor, Amy Shah, M.D., water or low-calorie liquids up to 20 calories are ideal during the fasting period.
The verdict: Feel free to sip low- or medium-calorie drinks
Other perspectives on what you can drink while fasting
Guzzling down glasses of plain H2O for hours at a time can get old, fast. However, for the best results, many experts believe that cutting out all caloric beverages before your feeding window will deliver the most results.
“When you fast on water only, the body gets a complete break from the very heavy work of processing nutrients,” Hendricks explains. “From clinical observations, it seems that the body heals more quickly and perhaps more thoroughly when it has this complete break than when it doesn’t.”
This has to do with how calories (even small amounts of them) ignite our digestion and bring our body out of fasting-and-repair mode. They can also trigger an insulin spike. During fasting, your insulin level are supposed to drop, so your body can begin using glycogen (a type of glucose stored in the liver) as an energy source. This leads to a rapid loss in water weight. Once glycogen is depleted, your body can also start converting proteins and fats into energy, leading to further weight loss and metabolic benefits.
Summary
The mindbodygreen POV
Depending on your goals and the type of fast you're doing, drinking beverages with a small number of calories (such as lemon water or coffee) should not interfere with your progress. In fact, taking a “dirty” fasting approach to beverages can make fasting easier to stick with for beginners and help keep your body properly hydrated.
As Varady explains of her clinical experience with fasting, “Many of our studies run 6-12 months, and we want our subjects to feel comfortable while doing fasting. If we ask them to change their eating habits too much, they often drop out.” Plus, she adds, if weight loss is the goal, “these additives only contribute a very small amount of calories, so it does not upset their progress.”
That said, high-calorie or high-sugar options like smoothies, soda, or broth will likely do more harm than good and should be avoided during your fasting window.
And despite the health benefits of fasting, it's definitely not for everyone. For example, some experts warn that intermittent fasting is trickier for women because fasting is a type of stressor, and women process stress differently than men.
Amy Shah, M.D., a double board-certified physician specializing in hormones, previously told mbg that overly stressed women should skip intermediate fasting, as it can negatively impact female hormones (though more research needs to be done on the subject).
Summary
This doesn't apply to you if:
Pregnant and breastfeeding women are advised not to intermittently fast. There’s also debate over what age groups should try fasting. Though there isn’t enough research to suggest women over 50 shouldn’t intermittent fast, Varady thinks that elderly individuals over the age of 70 should not follow this way of eating.
Varady also stresses that “individuals with a history of eating disorders as well as individuals who are at risk for developing eating disorders” should not intermittent fast “because it might exacerbate their eating disorder symptoms.”
If you're wondering if fasting is right for you, it's best to consult a doctor.
Summary
Side effects
There are a few adverse side effects to take into consideration when fasting, such as headaches and constipation, according to Varady. Research also suggests more serious side effects could manifest in people with type 2 diabetes, who could become hypoglycemic while fasting.
It’s important to note, however, that everybody is different and will respond differently to the various fasting protocols. If you are feeling lightheaded, experiencing seizures, severe headache, or severe gastrointestinal disturbances, Varady advises seeking medical assistance and ending your fast immediately.
Frequently Asked Questions
What can I drink besides water while fasting?
This will depend on the type and strictness of fast, but a good rule of thumb is to stick to low-calorie beverages, like plain teas, black coffee, and seltzer water.
What can you drink while fasting for weight loss?
Water, tea, and black coffee are your best options.
What can you drink while fasting for blood work?
What you can drink while fasting for blood work will depend on the caregiver who ordered the tests. Some doctors do not require a fast for blood work, while others will prescribe an eight to 12-hour fast, during which patients are instructed to only drink water.
The takeaway
There’s a lot of debate surrounding what you can drink while fasting, but the answer depends on how strict of a fast you’re following. “Clean” fasters skip drinks with calories and sugar content, while “dirty” fasters make exceptions, like a splash of creamer in their coffee or milk in their tea, and might find fasting easier to stick with as a result. No matter what approach you take to beverages, it's important to break your fast carefully. Here's a complete guide to reintroducing food and drinks after a fasting period.
Julia Guerra is a health and wellness writer reporting for mindbodygreen, Elite Daily, and INSIDER. Formerly the beauty editor for BestProducts.com, she's contributed to Women's Health, Cosmopolitan, PopSugar, and more. A book worm and fitness enthusiast, her happiest moments are spent with her husband, family, sipping tea, and cuddling with her Tabby cat, Aria.
