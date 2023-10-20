As more people try intermittent fasting in the name of better cognition or metabolic health, many questions arise about what exactly breaks a fast.

Food is an obvious culprit, but what about beverages? What (if anything) can you drink while fasting to stay satisfied? We polled fasting experts and research scientists to learn all about what you can drink while fasting without losing out on benefits.

While what you can drink while fasting largely depends on the type of fast you're doing and how strictly you're following it, here are some general expert-backed best practices: