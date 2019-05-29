Can You Do Intermittent Fasting During Pregnancy? The Experts Weigh In

We'll cut to the chase: Pregnancy and intermittent fasting don't really mix. "I want to be clear that I am very in favor of fasting and time-restricted eating but not during a pregnancy," says Felice Gersh, M.D., OB/GYN, founder/director of the Integrative Medical Group of Irvine and author of PCOS SOS.

Amy Shah, M.D., an integrative physician who personally practices reverse intermittent fasting (aka circadian rhythm fasting), feels similarly. "Intermittent fasting during pregnancy is not something I would ever recommend," she says. "But, if you are someone who fasts regularly and want to continue it at a much lower level during pregnancy, I would be willing, as a doctor, to support and guide you."

So, why exactly is intermittent fasting—which can run the gamut from eating during a daily eight-hour window (called 16:8 fasting) to eating only every other day—a no-go during pregnancy? For one, "fasting promotes fat burning, but women in pregnancy are supposed to be creating and storing fat, not burning it," says Gersh. This could lead to inadequate weight gain of the growing fetus and hormonal imbalances that could cause significant harm. Fasting can also create a brief time of hypoglycemia (very low blood sugar) while the body is trying to change from a glucose-burning state to a fat-burning state, which is bad for the fetus even if happening briefly. The fact is, Gersh says, "fasting is a metabolic correction process, and pregnancy creates a new metabolic reality not suitable for the fasted state."

Additionally, while fasting is good for the immune system in general, it actually lowers immune function for a period of time. And, as women who are pregnant have reduced immune function already, lowering it further is not a good idea—"Pregnant women cannot gamble on getting ill," warns Gersh.

Finally, women who are pregnant often have sluggish digestive systems and are prone to nausea and constipation. For them, Gersh says, eating small meals, and eating them more frequently throughout the day, can help them digest and absorb their food better, while fasting may exacerbate these issues.