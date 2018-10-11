Have You Heard Of Reverse Fasting? It's Better For Your Blood Sugar Than Skipping Breakfast

Reverse fasting is a little bit different from the traditional type of intermittent fasting because instead of eating dinner around 8 p.m. and skipping breakfast, you start your fast earlier in the day (preferably around 5 or 6 p.m.) and then fast for 12 to 15 hours. It's a subtype referred to in the scientific literature as early time-restricted eating or just time-restricted feeding. Researchers have found this type of fasting to be superior to just fasting anytime. For example, the results from a study on breast cancer survivors showed that starting your fast early in the evening (before 8 p.m.) was better than after 8 p.m. In that study, researchers asked breast cancer survivors to do a 13-hour fast and found that with just 13 hours between the last meal of the day and breakfast, people started losing weight and having a 36 percent reduction in breast cancer1 recurrence as opposed to people who were eating freely. And when you think about it, this diet is as simple as it gets. You just eat dinner at 6 p.m. and then eat breakfast at 7 a.m. There are no food group restrictions or calorie counting. In another study on reverse fasting, researchers found that if you eat dinner just 90 minutes early—and push your breakfast 90 minutes later than usual—your body will respond by burning more fat, even when you're eating the same number of calories.