Have You Heard Of Reverse Fasting? It's Better For Your Blood Sugar Than Skipping Breakfast

The next part of this intermittent fasting/sun cycle plan is to get your sleep schedule in harmony with your eating schedule. This means your bedtime is between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. every night and your waking time is between 5:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. every morning. But what if you are a self-proclaimed night owl? Although it seems like there are people who are night owls and people who are early morning people—the truth is that most people have very similar circadian rhythms! Keeping your sleep schedule as close to this schedule as possible will help you have good sleep hygiene, and your body will thank you.

The next part of the sun cycle diet is to wake up every morning and get two to five minutes of sunlight. Ideally, you would walk outside barefoot and spend a few minutes basking in the sun taking slow deep breaths and setting your intentions for the day. Or maybe you just walk your dog or walk the last two to five minutes to work in the sunlight, or spend a few extra seconds in the sun in the parking lot when you get out of the car. Getting that morning sun before 10 a.m. into your eyes sends signals to your suprachiasmatic nucleus in the hypothalamus and resets your brain. And the benefits of this extend beyond sleep to better hormone regulation.

The seemingly simple concept of living in harmony with your circadian rhythm is free and, in my opinion, should be recommended by all physicians as easy ways to improve inflammation, digestion, hormones, and disease.