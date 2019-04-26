The Do's & Don'ts Of Boosting Fertility, According To Women's Health Experts

Fertility tracking apps can be incredibly helpful to individuals and couples who are just starting their baby-making journey. In fact, it may even be advantageous to start using a menstrual tracker in advance of when you want to conceive, as many of these apps become more accurate with the more data they have.

While there are dozens of options to choose from, almost all are based on the basic principles of what we have traditionally called the Fertility Awareness Method (FAM). FAM helps identify your fertile "window" based on the following: your period length, changes in cervical mucus, changes in cervical position, and your basal body temperature (early morning body temp). Some apps, like Clue, ask you to fill in data on your menstrual period, mood, and energy levels while others, like Kindara, take things a step further and pair with a wireless basal body temperature thermometer. By using these various data points, the app will help identify the optimal time to have intercourse to conceive.

While these apps can be super-helpful, I caution women that they are not always 100 percent accurate, particularly if you have irregular menses or ovulation. (They can, however, be a useful tool in determining whether your cycle is irregular or not.) Additionally, they can't replace both the diagnostic and therapeutic tools that we have as fertility specialists. If you are under 35 and have been trying for over a year, if you are over 35 and have been trying for over six months, or if you have erratic or irregular cycles, you should consider seeing a specialist.