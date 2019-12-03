There’s no denying the fact that we’re more stressed out and sleep-deprived than ever before, and most experts see an association between this and infertility. “I always tell people that we’re evolutionarily programmed to have less babies in times of war and famine—and we’re sort of replicating that in some ways with our stressful lives,” says Blakeway.

To see the impact stress can have on fertility, just look at zoo animals—some of the most stressed-out creatures of all. In one study, which Blakeway references in her book, 10 percent of psychologically stressed monkeys stopped menstruating altogether; and when the stress let up, they began to menstruate again. And while stress (along with other psychological disorders like depression and anxiety) hasn't been directly implicated in infertility in humans, many functional medicine experts believe chronic stress can lead to a cascade of hormonal imbalances that lower fertility.

"When your body is in 'stress' mode or 'fight or flight’ mode, you actually have lower adrenal hormones and progesterone, which will inhibit ovulation," says Bindiya Gandhi, M.D., functional medicine physician and women’s health expert. That's because, in a process known as "pregnenolone or progesterone steal," the body actually prioritizes the creation of the stress hormone cortisol over sex hormones like progesterone.

Chronic stress is also thought to be a major contributor to thyroid problems, which can negatively impact fertility, as well as polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS)—one of the most common hormonal conditions among women, which affects 5 to 10 percent of women of childbearing age and is considered the number one cause of infertility in the U.S.

Lack of quality sleep is another major stressor on the body. And exposure to blue light from our smartphones, tablets, TVs, and laptops during the evening hours is not only messing with our sleep, it also interferes with the natural light-dark cycle and causes our bodies to produce less melatonin as a result. In addition to helping you fall asleep, melatonin is a natural antioxidant that protects the brain and ovaries. In fact, some studies have shown that messing with the light-dark cycle in women can delay or even stop ovulation.