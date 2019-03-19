I should mention that during the time I began to notice my monthly pain flare-ups, my dog Milo got very sick. I was constantly bringing him to vet appointments, and eventually the animal hospital. I think I was operating on adrenaline for a solid month, and then the worst happened—he died, and the grief was intense. To say I was stressed out is a vast understatement. And that stress, paired with the fact that I was still getting over a chronic health condition (another stressor on the body), was apparently what caused my progesterone levels to take a nose-dive.

"In a stressful period, when your body is basically in fight-or-flight, the body prioritizes the production of cortisol," says Kristann Heinz, M.D., R.D., a doctor board-certified with the American Board of Integrative-Holistic Medicine, who also happens to be my doctor. "When this happens, the precursor hormones that normally go toward making our sex hormones get diverted to make cortisol. Because of this, we get this phenomenon called 'progesterone steal,' where instead of progesterone being made as the final product, the precursor [pregnenolone] gets shunted to make cortisol because that's the priority at that moment."

Some other things that your body can interpret as stress, which can also lead to progesterone steal: chronic viral infections, hidden food allergies, and super-intense exercise. For some women, low progesterone can result in intense mood swings and cramping, poor sleep quality, a general lack of resiliency, and anxiety. "Progesterone is a precursor to GABA, the biggest relaxing neurotransmitter in the body; so when levels get low, that's why people can have anxiety and trouble sleeping," explains Dr. Heinz.

For me, I had nearly all of these symptoms just before my period (when progesterone is supposed to be highest), plus ankle and knee pain. But why the ankle and knee pain? It's not a classic low-progesterone symptom, after all. "Progesterone is a smooth muscle relaxer," says Dr. Heinz. "So when women go through high progesterone states like pregnancy, they often get very loose and limber because their muscles are really relaxed. For you, it's not 100 percent clear if this was the case, but your pain may have been a form of muscle cramping or tension."

Cramping or tension or whatever, it certainly got better after using the cream, so I'm inclined to believe my doctor's theory and continue using it. But that doesn't mean I have to use it forever. "Usually I say, let's try this for six months. The goal is to use it for a limited amount of time to support the body while simultaneously addressing what got you into this situation in the first place," says Dr. Heinz. And then, you stop.

For me, that means using this progesterone cream while simultaneously implementing stress management practices like yoga and continuing to manage and treat my chronic Lyme. For other women, that could mean working on identifying a hidden food allergy or quitting a toxic job or relationship. It's just a little something to help you get over the hump as you identify the root cause of your low progesterone; it's not the "cure."