5 Signs You Have A Healthy Menstrual Cycle

While there is no such thing as one perfect menstrual cycle, there are many indicators of a healthy cycle. Plus, our menstrual cycles can tell us a lot about what is going on in our bodies in general and our overall health.

Unfortunately, most women have never been taught the language their bodies communicate in, much less how to decipher the often-confusing messages it sends. One of the best ways for women to take charge of their endocrine health is to begin carefully observing and taking note of various menstrual signs and symptoms each month.

Here are some of the most common questions I get about menstrual health and how to know if you have a healthy menstrual cycle.