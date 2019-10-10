7 Straight-Up Magical Things You Didn't Know About Your Cervix

Wash your hands and watch for fingernails. It tends to be easiest to find your cervix while sitting on the toilet or squatting with one leg on the edge of the bathtub, just be sure to use the same position each time you check. Gently insert one or two fingers into the vagina. Use a lubricant on your fingers if it feels too dry. Feel for the cervix, located in the upper front or top. Once you get there, you’ll notice a tiny doughnut-shaped opening; you shouldn’t be able to go much farther. If you’re there then—yahoo!—you found it! If not, try again at another point in your cycle; we promise it’s there; your vaginal canal might just be a bit deeper.

If you’re curious about what the cervix looks like IRL, check out the Beautiful Cervix Project, which includes lots of graphic and REAL pictures of women’s cervixes!

Have fun exploring! You can thank us later.