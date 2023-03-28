The 5 Best Fertility Apps For Period Tracking, Family Planning & More
Fertility apps track ovulation and menstrual cycles, and they can be a helpful (though not foolproof) tool for those who are trying to plan or prevent pregnancy.
There are tons of fertility apps out there, and it's helpful to narrow down the selection so you can find the best one for your unique needs—whether you're trying to conceive or just looking to better understand your menstrual cycle.
That's why we called upon testers at various phases of their fertility journey to round up the five best fertility apps available for download right now.
The best fertility apps of 2023:
How we picked:
Most of the recommended apps are free to download and use at their most basic levels. Some have advanced features and accessories, such as thermometers for tracking basal body temperature and hence, might add additional fees.
The apps on our list dive into your personal biology, using approximate dates to determine when you might be ovulating. They are the most accurate out there, but they still shouldn't be your only form of family planning.
These apps can do so much more than support you if you're trying to become pregnant. They come with features to help you manage PMS symptoms, track symptoms of menopause, talk about periods with your partner, and much more.
The apps are easy to navigate. Once you set up an account, it's easy, smooth, and effective sailing from there.
Best free: Clue
Pros
- Science-driven algorithms
- Free to download
- Comprehensive tracker
Cons
- App can be glitchy
- Cycle history view can be overwhelming
Clue allows you to monitor many changes in your body that may occur during your cycle, including period-induced breakouts or PMS headaches. This comprehensive symptom tracker can also give you a heads-up about the timing of your menstrual cycles, ovulation, and fertility.
With Clue, you decide what you track. But the more information you input—and the longer you track—the more accurate your predictions will become. Clue takes all the information you have inputted, analyzes it, and lets you know exactly what to expect, including advising you on your cycle patterns and any upcoming fertile windows.
The app has a clean, modern interface with impeccable science and citations behind it.
The basic version of Clue is free but if you want more features, you can sign up for the paid version, Clue Plus, which costs about $5 per month or roughly $30 annually. With the paid version, you can access in-app articles that provide additional information about women’s health, fertility, menstruation, and pregnancy. The premium version also offers enhanced period predictions and a more detailed analysis of your cycle.
mindbodygreen team member, Devon, appreciates that the Clue app shows her where she is in her cycle from multiple design perspectives, such as a circle or calendar view. “But the best part is the additional data I can track—from digestion, to skin, to energy level, to emotions. Since using the app, I can better anticipate things, like—I'm going to feel absolutely exhausted around ovulation. And my PMS actually starts a full seven days before the first day of my bleed,” she says. “Overall I love this app, and it helps me feel empowered and clear about what's happening in my body."
While Clue also lets you analyze your entire cycle history, this feature can be a bit visually overwhelming and it’s not as helpful for those with irregular cycles.
Clue has a 4.8 and 4.4 stars rating on Apple and Play (Android) stores, respectively.
Who should try it: Anyone looking to become an expert on their fertility.
Who should skip it: Anyone looking for a more streamlined fertility tracking experience and isn't interested in any extra info
Best for planning pregnancy: Period Tracker Period Calendar
Pros
- Free
- Simple data entry and charting make figuring out when you are fertile easy
Cons
- Not 100% accurate, which could lead to trouble conceiving or, on the flip side, unintended pregnancy
Period Tracker is one of the best-rated ovulation trackers for pregnancy planning because it helps you track your menstrual cycle easily and accurately. It does so by monitoring the average length of your past three menstrual cycles to better predict the start date of your next period. You can program your app notifications so you know exactly when your period should be coming each month. You can also record your cervical mucus, BMI, sexual activity, weight, temperature, and PMS symptoms in Period Tracker.
With this app, you can learn to forecast your future period dates, most-fertile days, and ovulation days. You can use this information to know about the right time to conceive (though no app is 100% accurate and they should always be used in conjunction with other family planning).
Period Tracker tester Maracci notes that the app is also engaging and easy to use, and its educational material is super helpful. “Ultimately, my favorite thing about it is the self-care menu which has programs and tutorials on how to relieve menstrual pain, foot massages, level exercises, workout programs, stretches, facial care, breast self-exam, and audios to help with meditation and relaxation. All this and a diary for penning down my thoughts. What more could a girl ask for?”
Period Tracker has an impressive 4.9-star rating on both Apple and Play stores.
Who should try it: Anyone trying to conceive. The app helps you calculate your most fertile days and analyze your fertility window based on your unique cycle and the data you have provided.
Who should skip it: Anyone trying to learn and understand their cycle more holistically
Best for symptom tracking: Glow
Pros
- Customized symptom prediction
- Also caters to men's health
- Compares your stats with other users'
Cons
- You need to download multiple apps to track different things
- Potential for information overload
- Free version has lots of pop-up ads
Glow as a parent company makes four different apps for different types of tracking: fertility (Glow), pregnancy (Nurture), babies (Baby), period and sex life (Eve by Glow).
The Glow fertility app provides the information you need to track your periods and ovulation and plan a pregnancy based on your most fertile days. The ovulation calculator lets you track your cycle and record symptoms and day-to-day moods. Glow also allows couples to track fertility cycles together.
The basic app (which is free) allows you to track 40 different health signals, including but not limited to sexual activity and basal body temperature, all through its easy daily log.
If you choose to upgrade to a premium version, which costs $60 for an annual subscription and roughly $80 for a lifetime subscription, you’ll unlock more content, comparative insights, and unique private messaging options. The premium version can help those undergoing fertility treatments, for example, by connecting them to other community members within the app for personal support, and more in-depth resource articles.
Taking some misconceptions about male fertility into account, Glow also established a way to help couples keep track of their reproductive health together. Previously, a Glow user could invite their partner to connect, but that experience centered around providing support. Now, Glow lets male partners have their own experience within the app and track their own fertility and health.
“I have been using the Glow app for probably 7-8 years. I started using it when my husband and I first started trying to expand our family,” says tester Cheryl Fork, founder of FORK & MELON. Even after conceiving, Fork still uses the free version of the Glow app because it makes it easy to look back on her health history and keep track of her cycle. (Though she does note that the pop-up ads in the free version can get annoying.)
Who should try it: Those looking to make informed decisions about the optimal time to conceive, or use a pregnancy planning app together with a partner.
Who should skip it: Anyone looking to keep tabs on their sexual health (Eve by Glow is a better fit for that)
Best for sexual health: Eve
Pros
- Comes with tools to log your sexual experiences
- Attractive interface and colorful graphics
Cons
- Need to constantly update the app
- Requires a lot of personal data
The Eve by Glow app is focused on sexual health. It has a period tracker, sex and health log, fertility calendar, sex quizzes, PMS symptom and mood tracking, and an ovulation calendar.
Eve is designed to help you stress less about sex by giving you what you need to see your fertility in the context of your sexual experience. Eve’s sex quizzes and daily tips also make the app unique.
One of our reviewers, Anna, notes that the platform is super user-friendly and easy to navigate. “With this app, I can track not only my period but my moods, and level of fertility every month. To top it off, it comes with a feature that allows me to connect with other users of this app, engaging in several spicy topics that leave me craving to be a part of this community every day.”
She notes that the premium Eve features are worth the investment. (Like Glow, the paid version of Eve costs about $60 a year and gives you access to private messaging, more detailed tracking, etc.)
Who should try it: People who menstruate and want to become sexperts and take control of their sexual health
Who should not try: You might want to try another app if you are trying to conceive.
Best for period and ovulation tracking: Cycles
Pros
- Ultra-customizable
- Has tracking options for your partner
- Smooth design and user interface
- Option to pair with your watch
Cons
- Must be consistent with temperature readings and data entry for accuracy
- It can take a few cycles before it can most accurately predict your fertile or non-fertile days
The Cycles app gives you tailored predictions on upcoming changes to your body and lets you set up customized reminders for birth control, fertile days, or periods. It also allows you to invite your partner to sync up with the app on their device so they know what's up with you each month.
The clean graphics make the user interface engaging, interactive, and easy to use. The app is also available for download on your Apple watch so you can keep tracking on the go. Those looking to get pregnant can also work with their partners using Cycles Premium to create shared calendars around your cycles so you both know exactly when the time is right.
The basic app is free to download, while a premium membership costs $29.99 a year.
Who should use it: Anyone trying to keep track of their menstrual cycle with a partner.
Who should skip: Those looking for more detailed historical views of their periods
How to choose
Fertility expert and certified birth and bereavement doula Elizabeth King suggests that you consider the following when deciding on the best app for your needs:
- Is it easy for you to use and understand the data?
- What are the reviews on the app? This is helpful because you can hear what people have been using and what they think.
- What are the tools and features that it offers?
- Will the app keep your information private?
How to use fertility apps
Fertility apps can help you keep tabs on your cycle and understand your fertility status while getting in tune with your body. They can also help protect your mental health during the conception process by taking some of the pressure off you to keep track of everything.
However, fertility experts do not recommend relying on apps as your only form of birth control.
"The apps are just algorithms based on the information that you give them. This leaves a lot of room for error," says King. "Some are more detailed than others, but you would want to pair your app with some sort of ovulation predictor test so you would know when not to have intercourse. These tests tell you when the LH hormone is firing, meaning that you are fertile and ovulating." Another option is to pair it with another form of contraception, like a condom, she says.
You should also loop in your doctor before using an app to try to conceive. Eve Lepage, R.N., MSN, a registered fertility nurse specialist who works with Clue, says, "In general, it's recommended to schedule a preconception visit with an OB/GYN, nurse practitioner, or certified nurse midwife if you're thinking about trying to conceive. If you've been trying to conceive for some time or are 35 or older, then seeing a health care provider in combination with using the app is encouraged."
FAQ
How effective are fertility apps?
Fertility apps are not completely reliable because they rely largely on user information. It's also never guaranteed that you'll get pregnant (or avoid pregnancy) if you have sex within a certain window. Think of them as one tool in your family planning arsenal—not the whole tool kit.
What app is best for planning pregnancy?
After testing, we'd consider Period Tracker Period Calendar the best app for pregnancy planning. It's highly rated and helps you track your menstrual cycle easily and confidently. But again, no app is 100% accurate.
"These apps are meant to be a useful guide, but it's still important to pay attention to what your body is doing and to have regular intercourse," says functional gynecologist Wendy Trubow, M.D.
The takeaway
Whether you're looking to conceive, keep a close watch on your cycles, or establish a healthy sex life, there are several reasons to use a fertility app. These five have you covered wherever you are on your fertility journey—but be sure to pair them with other healthy family planning methods too.