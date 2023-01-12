Yes, Condoms Can Be Vegan — Here's What That Means + 9 Brands To Try

As a female-owned company, GLYDE prides itself on its vagina- and body-friendly products. Their condoms are made of a plant-based latex and are free of casein, talc, parabens, and spermicide, as well as harsh chemicals, like benzocaine and nonoxynol-9. They are certified vegan by The Vegan Society, are a certified B Corporation, and have certifications from PETA and the Green Business Network, according to their website. Their rubber latex is also sustainably sourced from local, worker-owned producers that pay living wages and use harvesting practices that are gentler on the earth, according to the brand.

Ultra-thin condoms, GLYDE ($17.99)