Yes, Condoms Can Be Vegan — Here's What That Means + 9 Brands To Try

Vegan condoms are not necessarily better for the vagina than non-vegan condoms. They will protect against sexually transmitted infections (STIs) just as well as the ordinary variety. And just like non-vegan condoms, they could still potentially contain harsh chemicals or unfriendly ingredients (i.e., gluten, talcum, parabens, nonoxynol-9, benzocaine, casein, nitrosamine, and spermicides) that could lead to an imbalance in the vaginal microbiome, according to Tassone. Being vegan simply specifies the lack of animal product; it doesn't guarantee that ingredients are any better (or worse) for the vagina than any other condom.

"Currently, companies that make condoms are not required to put the ingredients on the packaging because condoms are considered a medical device," Tassone adds. This is why looking for well-trusted brands, that are transparent about their ingredients, sourcing, and manufacturing, is so important.

Always talk to your health care provider if you have any issues, like irritation or burning, after sex with a condom. Additionally, anyone with a latex allergy should look for latex-free condoms.