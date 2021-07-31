What Does "Natural Lubricant" Really Mean? + The Best Options To Try

Note: While essential oils can be added to DIY lubricants in very small amounts, Cabeca says they should never be applied directly to the vaginal or vulvar skin. Essential oils are generally not recommended for internal use, so make sure you know how to use essential oils safely and dilute them well before adding to any DIY lube. A few essential oils Cabeca recommends to soothe vaginal skin include rose, lavender, frankincense, and sandalwood.