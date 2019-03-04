How To Make Your Own All-Natural Vaginal Lubricant 

Your vagina is essential for life. I've made this announcement at international medical conferences with more than 400 male physicians in attendance. Their reaction: some laughs and many eye rolls! Regardless, it is true. We wouldn't be here if women didn't have vaginas. Our children's lives begin there. Sexual pleasure and bonding happen there. The vagina is also a window into our overall health, revealing pH, hormone imbalances, gut problems, and much more. The vagina, and indeed the whole vulvar area, is a key aspect of our femininity and should be embraced as such—not ignored or neglected. After your hormones begin changing, your health "down there" starts changing. Even though you might be embarrassed to talk to your gynecologist about this (don't be—we've seen and heard it all), you can't afford to ignore the changes.

Maybe you can relate to Julie, a 57-year-old teacher. She was really struggling at this time of her life. She felt her second marriage was about to fall apart. She had zero sex drive. She told me, "And what's worse, I leak urine when I try to exercise." She also leaked urine when she coughed or sneezed, and the urgency was restricting her love of "just doing stuff."

After further questioning, I learned that she also suffered with vaginal dryness and irritation after sex: "the few times we've had it in the past year" and a total lack of energy. As she said, "My get-up-and-go got up and left!"

Like Julie, you, too, may be going through age- and hormone-related changes that are interfering with sexual functioning, leading to vaginal dryness, libido problems, and bladder struggles. Good news: The right nutrients, a healthy lifestyle, and targeted natural remedies can prevent or relieve the most common ailments associated with vaginal changes. That's why we've got to talk about how to handle the vaginal issues you're facing, and learn how to stay healthy—and sexy—for years to come.