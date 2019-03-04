How To Make Your Own All-Natural Vaginal Lubricant 

Your vagina is essential for life. I've made this announcement at international medical conferences with more than 400 male physicians in attendance. Their reaction: some laughs and many eye rolls! Regardless, it is true. We wouldn't be here if women didn't have vaginas. Our children's lives begin there. Sexual pleasure and bonding happen there. The vagina is also a window into our overall health, revealing pH, hormone imbalances, gut problems, and much more. The vagina, and indeed the whole vulvar area, is a key aspect of our femininity and should be embraced as such—not ignored or neglected. After your hormones begin changing, your health "down there" starts changing. Even though you might be embarrassed to talk to your gynecologist about this (don't be—we've seen and heard it all), you can't afford to ignore the changes.