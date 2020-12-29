DIY: 4 Simple Face Mists For Glowing Skin

DIY Face Sprays: 4 Simple Face Mists For Glowing, Hydrated Skin
When it comes to looking refreshed, keep on of these DIY on-the-go hydrating mist handy at all times to instantly cool, calm and protect skin. And there are so many uses: Mist your face to re-hydrate and freshen your makeup, hydrate your hair and scalp, or as a hydrating toner post wash and pre-serum.
These DIY face mists are health, acne fighting, refreshing, and even mood boosting—these will seriously make your skin glow.
Items to have on hand
- 4-ounce glass spray bottle (I purchase mine at my local health food store along with the other ingredients)
- distilled water
- organic rose water
- pure organic aloe vera
- organic green tea bags
- 1 fresh, organic cucumber
- lavender essential oil
- ylang ylang essential oil
- tea tree oil
- vitamin E oil
- organic witch hazel
Cucumber-Aloe Hydrating Mist
Aloe and cucumber are the star players here. Cucumber is naturally high in water, as well as vitamins and minerals. The aloe vera is a super soother, which has an impressive ability to ease irritation, redness, and inflammation.
Ingredients
- 1 small cucumber
- 1/3 cup of distilled water
- 1 tsp. of aloe vera
- 1 tsp. witch hazel (can opt out if you are sensitive to astringent ingredients)
- 4-ounce glass spray bottle
Directions
Peel and cut your cucumber (dice it or toss into a food processor). If using a processor, strain through a cheesecloth to extract the cucumber essence and to keep your mist light. I like to include some of the diced pieces in the mix either way. Pour into your spray bottle along with the water, aloe vera, witch hazel and shake it up! Mist as necessary!
Rose Soothing Healthy-aging Mist
Rose has several skin-healthy benefits, including hydration, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antioxidant properties. From there, the blend also includes vitamin E oil, which is a potent antioxidant that fights free radical damage, stabilizes collagen, and so much more.
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup of organic rose water
- a few drops of vitamin E oil
- 3 drops of ylang ylang essential oil
- 4-ounce glass spray bottle
Directions
Combine water, vitamin E oil and ylang ylang oil in your glass bottle. Voila!
Acne Green Tea Tree Face Mist
The blend of anti-inflammatory green tea and tea tree oil makes this the ideal face mist for those with oil or acne-prone skin. Tea tree has anti-bacterial and oil-controlling properties; the green tea will temper inflammation.
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup of steeped and cooled green tea
- 4 drops of tea tree essential oil
- 4-ounce glass spray bottle
Directions
Steep the green tea bag in a 1/2 cup of boiled water. Remove bag after five minutes and let the tea cool down before pouring into bottle. Put the tea tree oil in the bottle as well, screw on the top and shake it up!
Lavender Antibacterial Mist
Lavender is not only a soothing, relaxing scent, but it can help balance your skin's natural bacteria and ease irritation.
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup of distilled water
- 4 drops of lavender essential oil
- 1 tsp witch hazel
- 4-ounce glass spray bottle
Directions
Place water, lavender oil and witch hazel in your spray bottle. Shake it up and spray!