Those with oily- and acne-prone skin tend to respond to witch hazel for its anti-inflammatory and sebum-control properties. Those with dry, sensitive skin, however, do not: “It has a slightly acidic pH, which can be irritating and it’s important not to irritate sensitive skin too much,” says Nazarian. This poses a problem for those with sensitive, yet acneic skin (a more common combination than you might expect); people with this skin type may be tempted to use the liquid to treat their breakouts, however, it’s likely too drying and may cause increased redness, inflammation, and flakes.

So how can you tell if it’s a good ingredient for you? First, spot test on your arm. This is a good rule for any skin care product, but it tends to be even more important for stronger actives (like acids, enzymes, and astringents). Then, slowly introduce the product to your skin care routine. Start with a few times a week and build as tolerated. Always stop if your skin gets red or too dry—and ”if you notice any stinging or burning discontinue immediately,” says Nazarian.