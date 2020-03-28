The skincare step is somewhat controversial, considered optional by some yet downright essential to others. While toners are not mandatory per se, the right one can enhance the effects of your skincare regimen.

Toners come in many varieties: Some are designed to further purify the skin post-cleanse, others balance the skin's barrier, and still others add an extra cushion of moisture. (Also: toners come with many names, as sometimes they’re called essences and others simply mists. Don’t be fooled, they’re the same product category.) However, the universal thread for toners is that it acts as a prep step: It sets up your skin for the treatments that follow. This also helps us understand where they fall into a routine. They come after your cleanser—whether you single or double-cleanse—and are then followed up by serums, lotions, and oils.

If you decide to add in a toner, there are seemingly endless choices: meaning the right addition to your regimen really comes down to selecting the right active ingredients for your skin type. (This, of course, could be said of all skin care products.) Keeping your specific skincare goals in mind—be it hydration, exfoliation, brightening, or even barrier-support—can help you decide what toner is most appropriate for you. "Some toners are humectants, which bind moisture to the skin. Others are enriched with vitamins and minerals. Some remove drying chlorines and minerals present in tap water," explains board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D.