Double-cleansing is a skin care method in which you first cleanse your face with an oil-cleanser, followed by a water-based face wash.

Thanks to the popular K-Beauty (short for Korean beauty) 10-step skin-care regimen (double-cleansing makes up the first two steps), the trend continues to rise in popularity and has caught on worldwide. Korean beauty products tend to prioritize the skin barrier and hydration first and foremost, so an oil-based cleanser naturally fits into this philosophy.

“Using an oil-based cleanser helps to balance oil within the skin by replacing sebum in clogged, dirty pores with beneficial oils that help to hydrate and maintain skin's barrier,” board-certified dermatologist Nichols, MD of Greenwich Kim Nichols M.D., FAAD tells mbg. As you may already know, a happy skin barrier is essential to maintaining healthy skin overall.

This step is generally reserved for night cleansing only, as there’s less to wash off upon waking. However some skin types may prefer to use just an oil cleanser in the morning, so keep that in mind as one option.